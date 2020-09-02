There’s no sign on the door telling you to come in but, from the line that stretches out of it each morning, it’s pretty obvious customers are excited that Collegetown Bagels (CTB) on College Ave. is once again open for business.
After months of construction and nearly a year of speculation, the immutable Collegetown staple has finally moved from its nearly 40-year home at 415 College Ave. to 420 College Ave., directly across the street. The business was forced to relocate after the owners of the 415 property were approved to demolish the building by the city council in a 7-6 vote. The building is set to be reconstructed.
After construction was halted at the new location following NYS PAUSE regulation signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, CTB opened a food truck outside of the shop. Gregor Brous, who co-owns Collegetown Bagels Incorporated with his family, said it was an example of the family making the most of what they could offer.
“Originally, our new location was supposed to open June 1. Our plan was to move from one side of the street to the other simultaneously but once COVID came we had to shut down construction on the site for 10 weeks,” said Brous “That left us with a period of time all summer when we would have no place to operate. We were trying to respond to the customer demand and provide something on the street during that downtime and it went really well.”
Brous said that the food truck wasn’t a perfect replacement for the demands only an in-store location could meet. The food truck was small(er) than a food line would be and only one or two people could comfortably fit inside at a time. Now, at the new location, Brous said they have more space than either the food truck or their 415 location offered them.
Directly across the street from where the old one once stood, visitors will find a very different CTB. It’s got a wall full of multi-colored glass bottles, a fireplace, gender neutral bathrooms, more seating, more space to move around, a backdoor entrance and pick-up window (perfect for COVID-times.) But none of the differences are likely to take away from the nostalgic feeling that keeps alum and graduating seniors coming back and talking ceaselessly about their wild nights and escapades.
“It’s a very different space in terms of it being a different building and having a different shape, and it has a lot of brick character that we had to work around. So we had to utilize what existed and add our brand into it,” said Brous.
He admitted that keeping his businesses alive during the pandemic has been tiring. He said that while his team of managers and owners used to meet once per week to discuss the matters, they’ve adjusted to meeting daily in order to navigate the changing winds of the pandemic and regulations.
Although all three storefront CTB locations, plus Ithaca Bakery have remained open, the business has suffered some casualties. CTB Fresh, located within Island Fitness, was forced to close when the gym closed and Ruloffs, a restaurant and pub they owned in the same building next to CTB, closed immediately after the pandemic began. Brous said he doesn’t imagine they’ll relocate the latter.
Brous said closing CTB was not an option— not even while construction was delayed. “If we were going to close [CTB], we’d might as well close the whole business,” said Brous. “It was either that or figure out how we were going to pivot and make adjustments the best way that we possibly could to try and survive this time...We just try to keep a close eye on the changing environment [of the pandemic] and local demands, risks and we try to make the place as comfortable and safe as possible so that people want to come back.”
And it seems they have. Brous said that even the downtown location, which relocated to the city City Centre apartment building in October 2019, just months before the pandemic, has seen a slow rise in customer traffic.
Since the pandemic, all of the Collegetown Bagel locations have reduced their hours in some way or another. The Collegetown location is now open between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. all week long. Customers can order online or by phone for in-store/curbside pickup or delivery or just stop in as always. CTB has another location in East Hill Plaza at 329 Pine Tree Road.
