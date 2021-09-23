Mayor Svante Myrick announced the appointment of Faith Vavra as the new chief of staff for the City of Ithaca. The appointment comes after former chief of staff Dan Cogan retired in May after five years. Vavra will be the city's third chief of staff.
According to the city, "Vavra brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership skills to the position from her years of work in local and federal government, secondary education, and non-profit agencies. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science, and two master’s degrees in criminal justice and public administration."
Vavra has served as the Director of Special Programs for the Broome County Executive’s Office, and as a Deputy District Director in New York’s 22nd Congressional District. She is credited with assisting in securing funding for a space and science education park at Kopernik Science Center and creating a STEM Collaborative in Broome County.
As an adjunct criminal justice instructor at SUNY Broome Community College, she became aware of issues surrounding recruitment in law enforcement agencies and spoke to local legislative bodies about the importance of the police reform legislation. She recently served as a key liaison for eight counties, municipal leaders, non-profits, businesses, and emergency responders during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I am thrilled to welcome Faith Vavra to the City of Ithaca family,” Myrick said. “She brings to the work a depth of knowledge and experience in budgeting, management, criminal justice, and constituent services — all of which will help our organization do an even better job serving Ithacans. Her level of dedication and commitment are clear by the comments we’ve received from those she has worked with previously.”
Vavra thanked the search committee and Myrick for the opportunity.
“I am honored to be chosen as the next Chief of Staff for the City of Ithaca," she said. "I look forward to the future and what we can accomplish.”
Vavra was received congratulations and endorsements from former colleagues such as former congressman Anthony Brindisi, Broom County Executive Jason Garnar, Binghamton mayor Richard David and president and CEO of Commerce Chenango Kerri Green.
