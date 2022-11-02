The construction of Cayuga Health’s 65,000 square-foot Cayuga Park Medical Office Building is inching closer to the finish line. When it’s completed the five-story facility will tower over Ithaca’s waterfront, act as a gateway into the city from the north end and improve access to health care for residents in underserved neighborhoods.
Cayuga Medical Associates Chief Operating Officer, Jeffery Penoyer said “The facility is planned to open in late summer or early fall of 2023 but depends on the construction schedule.”
President and CEO of Cayuga Health Dr. Martin Stallone said that the decision to open a new location in downtown Ithaca was “based on several factors.” According to Stallone, “At Cayuga, we feel it is important to continually improve the accessibility of healthcare for the residents of downtown Ithaca. In addition to making our care more accessible, we are investing in the most current technologies and facility design to ensure Cayuga Health provides our communities with the best care possible.”
He continued saying, “This is also part of a broader initiative to bring complimentary services together to support patients through their healthcare journeys. We are doing this at several locations, including at Cayuga Park, Cayuga Health in Lansing (at the Shops at Ithaca), Cayuga Health at Tompkins Street in Cortland, and Schuyler Hospital in Montour Falls. Each of these locations are intended to provide a streamlined continuum of care to those we serve.”
According to Stallone, “in this challenging employment environment, this consolidation of many practice locations into fewer, more integrated locations will produce operational efficiencies, which will only benefit our patients through the responsible use of our resources.”
Penoyer said the decision to open a location downtown was made because, “At the time the greatest need was identified in the downtown area.” He continued saying, “Many people who reside in that area do not have access to transportation, which is a barrier to high-level and timely healthcare services. Cayuga Park’s location will help to address this.”
According to Penoyer, “To be clear, we are expanding and enhancing healthcare services in several locations. Our efforts at both the Mall in Lansing, and in Cortland, will provide convenient access to high quality care for individuals in those communities as well. Finally, we are continually evaluating where the greatest need exists, and our mission is to address unmet needs in a responsible sequence.”
Regarding the changing medical needs of the city Stallone said, “Fulfilling the healthcare needs of our community is our highest priority. We recognize our population is aging and there are a greater number of individuals with complex medical problems who require integration of care between providers in different specialties.”
Additionally, he says that there are social dimensions of care that complicate the effectiveness of medical treatment. According to Stallone, “This is why we continue to develop cooperative relationships with different community-based organizations who provide services that address ‘social determinants of health’ like food services, transportation, housing, and other non-medical services that are equally important for people to be healthy.”
When asked what will be housed in the new Meadow Street building, Penoyer said, “We are pleased to be able to offer multiple specialist offerings as well primary care, immediate care and services that support these offerings at this location. There will be multiple other specialists, but the final list of offerings is still being finalized.”
Stallone says that the new facility on Ithaca’s waterfront will improve the health care of Ithaca’s residents by providing them with “more convenient access to streamlined and integrated healthcare services in a convenient location. For some specialties, this location will bring key services together under one roof to make the patient experience more seamless.”
Despite the many positives of the project, some residents have expressed sadness since the welcome mural on GreenStar is no longer visible. In response, Stallone said that Cayuga Medical agrees that while the mural was “a great welcome to the Ithaca Community. It is our understanding that the GreenStar mural was installed as a temporary measure until construction.”
He continued saying, “We regard the Cayuga Park development as the entryway into downtown Ithaca from the North. There will be a sign on the Cayuga Park Property welcoming people to the Ithaca Community. Additionally, Cayuga Health is investigating placing an additional mural in the downtown area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.