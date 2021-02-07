ITHACA, NY -- When Tim Gammons, owner of the newly opened Greenhouse Cafe & Cocktail Lounge, set out to open a restaurant in Ithaca, he knew he had to highlight two qualities on the menu: locally sourced and plant-forward ingredients.
The Greenhouse Cafe & Cocktail Lounge is located at 320 E. State St. and opened Jan. 7. Gammons said the shape of the Greenhouse Cafe came together after the restaurant received its liquor license on Dec. 24, allowing him and co-owner Jacky Falkenberg to launch quickly after.
Gammons has worked at other restaurants in Ithaca, like Coltivare and Luna Inspired Street Food, but this is his first restaurant in Ithaca of which he is the owner. He also owns The Lansing Deli in Lansing, New York, which he opened approximately two years ago.
“[The Lansing Deli] gave me a small taste of what it's like to have small business ownership and to be able to make some of the changes you want to make based off of your principles and not necessarily guidelines of people who are already working,” Gammons said.
The Greenhouse Cafe’s current menu features starters, main courses and desserts, many of which are marked by a “VG” for vegan, “V” for vegetarian and “GF” for gluten free. The menu also spotlights cocktails like “Matcha Made in Heaven” — vodka, matcha, ginger beer and lime — as well as wines from New York, France and Italy.
Gammons said that although the Greenhouse Cafe’s meals are largely plant-based, he didn’t want to alienate meat-eaters from dining at the restaurant.
“I think what we’re going to do is remind people of good, homeschool cooking and some lighter fare too,” he said. “We eat too much meat as it is, and I am a meat person myself. So one of the things to remind people of is, we're not saying cut [meat] out of your diet completely. … But it's important to remember that you can be filled up with vegetables and with some stuff that you wouldn't normally have on a day-to-day basis.”
For Gammons, curating a menu of local, plant-forward meals was based on two influences. He said he wants all dishes at the Greenhouse Cafe to source from farms within New York, adjusting or shifting the menu through the seasons as different ingredients become available. He said that seeing Coltivare’s farm-to-bistro approach to dining while he worked there partly inspired his ideology for the Greenhouse Cafe.
Gammons also said he wished to incorporate the plant-based ideals Jacky Falkenberg — former owner of Nikki Green, which was located in the same space the Greenhouse Cafe now occupies — brought to Nikki Green. Falkenberg is a co-owner of the Greenhouse Cafe, and she and Gammons are currently the sole workers at the restaurant.
Nikki Green was named after Falkenberg’s sister, whom Falkenberg said was a big meat eater that shied away from vegan meals. Falkenberg said her menu at Nikki Green was therefore inspired by her desire to convince her sister that plant-based meals were viable, tasty options even for people who weren’t vegan.
“I really cared about the philosophy [of eating plant-based], but I felt like a lot of people that were coming into the restaurant felt ostracized because they weren't vegan,” she said. “[The Greenhouse Cafe] was a twist on that, where everything on the menu, we wanted it to be as plant-forward as possible and to always have different kinds of alternatives, to either add meat or have it be an add-on.”
Gammons said that in the future, he hopes the restaurant will highlight more farms around the Finger Lakes region, starting by visiting the farms this summer so he can learn the background of each ingredient and the farmers that grow them.
“One of our eventual goals is to physically work with the farmers themselves … to actually speak with the farmers, look at the crops, look at what they're doing and … get to know more of the story,” he said. “I think sometimes we need to be reminded of how beautiful upstate New York is and how much the bounty has to offer and utilize it as much as we can.”
