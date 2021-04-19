ITHACA, NY -- A year after Sen. Chuck Schumer said he was going to get involved in keeping Ithaca’s North Tioga Street post office in service, he announced a victory. The U.S. Postal Service was able to reach an agreement with the town, keeping the post office open.
“Ithaca’s historic downtown post office is a pillar of the city’s business district, with countless residents and commercial institutions dependent on its central location and easy accessibility for their postal needs, which is why I called on the USPS to keep it right where it is,” Schumer said in a statement.
According to Ithaca Town Supervisor Rod Howe, they were able to negotiate a long-term lease that “builds upon the 20 year history of having the U.S. Postal Service as a tenant and importantly, as a downtown Ithaca presence.”
Howe said that the lease is initially five years, with two five-year renewal options, meaning that the post office’s North Tioga Street location could be secure for up to 15 years.
In February 2020, there was uncertainty over whether or not the North Tioga Street location would consolidate with the post office on Warren Road. The month prior, the post office had renewed its lease for two years, but the brevity of it brought up concerns over the possible merging of the two offices.
Schumer sent then-Postmaster General Megan Brennan a letter stating that relocating the downtown office would have a negative impact on businesses and residents, and urged the USPS to “quickly meet with local officials and stakeholders, and begin working with them to establish a mutually acceptable long-term solution.”
He also outlined that downtown Ithaca is a largely pedestrian community and that moving the location to the Warren Road office, which is quite remote, would reduce accessibility for many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.