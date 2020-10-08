ITHACA, NY– The center lane of North Meadow Street will be closed at the intersection of Esty Street on Oct. 9 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Northbound traffic will be limited to the left and right lanes to pass around the work zone while site crews attempt to repair the sanitary manhole frame and cover. East and westbound traffic on Esty Street will be directed around the work zone.
For additional information contact: Don Corwin, Scott Gibson, or Matt Sledjeski DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
