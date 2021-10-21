ITHACA, NY -- After a cluster of shooting incidents throughout the month of October in the city of Ithaca, Mayor Svante Myrick said the city and Ithaca Police Department are taking a comprehensive approach to quell the violence.
Myrick described the violence as “a couple of extremely irresponsible people engaged in a personal dispute” who are “intent on shooting each other.” Most recently, two parties exchanged gunfire at the Kwik Fill on S Meadow Street, though fortunately nobody was injured. Police have been investigating but as of now it’s unclear whether they have any suspects. Ithaca Times has reached out to Acting Chief John Joly for more information.
According to Myrick the ease of access to guns, the fraying of social bonds and the stress of an unequal economy has led to a rise in gun violence across the country. To stifle that in Ithaca, the city will be taking a four-part approach.
The first part is “prevention through social investment.” Myrick said crimes are often the result of people being left without their basic economic and social needs being met. To combat this the city will be maintaining and increasing investments in GIAC (including My Brother’s Keeper), the Ithaca Youth Bureau, Southside Community Center, Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, Black Hands Universal, Unbroken Promise Initiative and REACH.
The second is “smart targeted enforcement.” Joly is directing available resources, as well as recruiting assistance from the state police, to assist in a “special gun violence suppression detail” in areas of the city. Ithaca Police Department put out a statement earlier in the week stating they would be increasing patrols in the West End, where much of the recent violence has been concentrated.
Longer term, the city is also working on launching the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program to expand law enforcement options. The program originated in 2017 but didn’t have funds to get past the concept stage until they received $900,000 in grant money last fall. And of course, the city’s working group continues to design the new Public Safety Department that is part of the Reimagining Public Safety initiative.
The third facet is “building a safer city through safer infrastructure.” This includes things like better lighting and more camera technology. Myrick said the city had recently purchased the city’s streetlights from NYSEG and are working on repairing broken lights and identifying dark spots that could benefit from improvement. The city is also reportedly working with private property owners to improve their lights, cameras and property management, specifically focusing on larger developments.
The last part is “combating misinformation.” The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association (PBA) has been putting out its own press releases about the shootings, in addition to the department’s official releases. The PBA has taken an aggressive approach in their public relations campaign, often targeting Myrick specifically. In their most recent press release on Oct. 20, the PBA accused the “anti-police rhetoric of activist” Myrick of making the city less safe. They’ve also accused Myrick of ignoring the PBA’s ideas for police reform, however it’s worth noting that three IPD officers, including PBA President Sgt. Tom Condzella, are working members of the Reimagining Public Safety task force.
Myrick hit back at the PBA’s campaign in the “combating misinformation” portion of the city’s plan.
“I’m sure you’ve noticed by now that nearly every day the police union’s PR firm issues a press release framed in the scariest possible language,” Myrick said. “And that is of course their intent — if they can use scare tactics to draw a correlation between police reform and crime, they can sway public opinion and convince the community to drop our planned reforms.”
(To view Myrick’s Facebook Live, visit https://www.facebook.com/419907/videos/252394183519648/. To view the PBA’s page, visit https://www.facebook.com/IthacaPBA/. )
