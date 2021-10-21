Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.