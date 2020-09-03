Mayor Svante Myrick released video footage of a confrontation that took place between protestors and a couple outside the Ithaca Police Department following on Sunday.
Myrick said he decided to release the footage as part of the IPD's investigation into the event. The police department is currently investigating the case following a report of criminal mischief and assault from a bystander who says they were injured during the incident.
IPD said that it received information that while a vehicle was attempting to pass through protestors on E. Clinton Street the group of protesters surrounded and caused damage to the vehicle. A bystander who witnessed the incident attempted to aid the motorists. They reported that they were shoved to the ground by some of the protesters causing them a minor injury.
"The Ithaca Police Department investigation into the alleged assault of a bystander is continuing, so I won’t comment on that aspect until all the facts are in," Myrick said.
Myrick did offer his thoughts on the confrontation. He said that after speaking with the motorists, who were both in their 80s, he believes that they meant no harm to the protestors. "I believe that they broadly support the cause of racial equality and justice, and simply found themselves surrounded by people in the street and were unsure what to do."
Myrick said that after speaking to the protestors, as well, he learned that the protestors did believe that the drivers of the vehicle intended to strike them.
He asked the community to remember to be patient with one another and use this incident as a reminder that the community can still work towards agreed goals so long as it works together.
"Even people who agree can scare each other and hurt each other. So I would urge everyone – protesters, bystanders, motorists, everyone – to be patient with each other. I’d ask us to whenever possible assume positive intent," said Myrick.
After some time, the motorists and the drivers came to an agreement and the motorists were allowed to pass. The vehicle was damaged in the confusion. In his statement, Myrick also complimented the police departments efforts to protect protestors and property over the 14 straight weeks of protests.
"The IPD has been diligent about closing streets to protect protestors even when those closures were needed unexpectedly. I am grateful for their professionalism and dedication in this work, as I am in all of their work," he said.
The protest, which takes place in the Bernie Milton Pavilion every Sunday, ended in front of the Ithaca Police Department where the incident took place. Protestors have been calling for the City to defund the police department and hold named officers responsible for various misbehaviors.
