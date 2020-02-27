Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick officially announced his endorsement of Ithaca Common Council member Seph Murtagh, who's running for the Democratic nomination to replace New York State Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton.
Murtagh currently works as Lifton's communications manager, but has also served as the representative for the Second Ward on Common Council since 2012 and is the chair of the Planning and Economic Development Committee for the city. The field for the seat is quite crowded, and Myrick's endorsement seems likely to carry significant weight considering he is the mayor of one of the two primary cities in the 125th District (the other being Cortland; Cortland Mayor Brian Tobin has not announced an endorsement).
"He's a native son of this community, he's extraordinarily smart, he's worked in the assembly office so he knows what affects this community and how New York State government works," Myrick said. "I believe in Seph because of his relentless work ethic, he's the hardest working Common Council member I've ever worked with. He takes his constituent's concerns very seriously, and I think if he takes those concerns to Albany it would lead to a better quality of life in Ithaca."
Murtagh emphasized rolling back property taxes and fighting for equity in schools statewide through education reforms in his campaign announcement Feb. 3.
Lifton announced she wouldn't seek a 10th term at an emotional press conference earlier this year. The Democratic field to replace her has quickly swelled in the subsequent weeks, and now includes Murtagh along with Tompkins County Legislator Anna Kelles, Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer, Lifton's General Counsel Jordan Lesser, local attorney Sujata Gibson, Cortland County Legislator Beau Harbin and Family & Children's Counseling Services CEO Lisa Hoeschele. Matthew McIntyre, a Libertarian from Cortland, has also announced he's running as a Libertarian. The Democratic primary will be held June 23.
With so many other prominent local political figures in the race, Myrick was asked if he was hesitant to endorse one candidate over the others, but reiterated his certainty in Murtagh's ability to do the job.
"I didn't have to hesitate, I just know Seph so well," Myrick said. "We've served together for eight years. I've seen up close and personal the kind of asset he'd be, so I didn't have to think twice."
“I’m very honored to be endorsed today by Mayor Svante Myrick, someone I’ve worked with closely over the years,” Murtagh wrote in an announcement after the press conference. “We are blessed to live in a very beautiful part of the world, but we have immense challenges across the 125th Assembly District, including crumbling roads and bridges, the growing threat of climate change, and a lack of quality childcare, affordable housing, and good-paying jobs. Local governments are at the front lines of trying to solve these problems, and I’ve been so impressed by Svante’s inspiring and innovative leadership. But the truth is that local communities cannot solve these problems on their own, and we need the help of New York State."
