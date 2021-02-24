ITHACA, NY -- Museum of the Earth has announced a new community initiative, Pay-What-You-Wish weekends. These weekends will take place on the first weekend of each month, beginning with the weekend of March 6–7.
When registering for a ticket, visitors will be able to choose from a donation range as their admission price.
The hope of these weekends is to provide accessibility to our community and share our understanding of the systems of the Earth and its life. Visitors can experience our new exhibit, Changing Climate: Our Future, Our Choice, along with our other permanent exhibitions.
Our upcoming special exhibition, Daring to Dig: Women in American Paleontology, will open March 27.
For the safety of all visitors and staff, everyone is required to wear a mask while in the Museum as well as maintain social distancing. All visitors will be required to reserve their visit times online at: https://museumoftheearth.org/tickets. There are two-hour time slots available at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to make sure there is plenty of room for visitors to properly social distance.
