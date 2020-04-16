Democratic candidate for NY State Assembly Seph Murtagh announced today that he had received the endorsement of the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union chapter.
The announcement comes two days after the first Democratic candidate forum, the first appearance by the full field of candidates for the 125th District seat since the race began. It's the third union to publicly endorse a candidate in the race, after the local trades union backed Tompkins County Legislator Anna Kelles. Murtagh has previously announced that he was backed by the local firefighters union as well.
"Seph Murtagh has a proven record of standing with local labor on multiple issues, which is why the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 241 is endorsing him in this election," IBEW Local 241 Business Manager Todd Bruer said. "Seph grew up in Tompkins County and has dedicated much of his career to improving the local community in our 125th Assembly District. As such, he understands first-hand what hard-working men and women in our community need. Additionally, he recognizes the positive impact that high-paying, skilled jobs have on our local community. These opportunities allow community members to support their families and thrive in our District."
