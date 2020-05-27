In a press release this morning, 20 current and former City of Ithaca Common Council members announced their endorsement of current Common Council member Seph Murtagh as he pursues the Democratic nomination for the New York State Assembly 125th District seat.
Murtagh had previously received endorsements from Mayor Svante Myrick, the Ithaca Professional Firefighters Association, the local IBEW, former TC Democratic Committee Chair Irene Stein, and Tompkins County Legislator Rich John. There are six other candidates in the race.
“We are current and past members of the City of Ithaca Common Council. We are lucky to have many talented people running to replace Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton as the next representative of the 125th Assembly District, but we believe Seph Murtagh is the one candidate who stands out in the field. Seph has been a talented and hardworking representative on the Ithaca Common Council for the last 8 years. He also has 5 years of state-level experience working as Communications Coordinator for Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton. In that role, he has built relationships with community leaders across the 125 th Assembly District. These are very challenging times for municipalities, and it’s critical that we elect a leader who can be a strong advocate for local governments. We endorse Seph Murtagh to fill that role.”
Signing the endorsement were:
George McGonigal, Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 1
- Ducson Nguyen, Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 2
- Donna Fleming, Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 3
- Rob Gearhart, Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 3
- Graham Kerslick, Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 4
- Steve Smith, Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 4
- Deb Mohlenhoff, Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 5
- Laura Lewis Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 5
- Paulette Manos, former Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 1
- Eric Rosario, former Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 2
- Michelle Berry, former Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 2
- Tracy Farrell, former Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 2
- Sue Cummings, former Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 2
- Ellen McCollister, former Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 3
- Svante Myrick, former Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 4
- Joni Spielholz, former Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 4
- Chris Proulx, former Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 5
- Dan Cogan, former Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 5
- Josephine Martell, former Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 5
- Michael Decatur, former Council Member, City of Ithaca, Ward 5
“These endorsements are especially meaningful to me because they come from my current and past colleagues,” said Murtagh. “The ability to work collaboratively is such a big part of being a successful representative and I’m proud of my reputation of listening to others and finding common ground. I’m ready to bring these skills to Albany so that our region has a strong voice at the table.”
