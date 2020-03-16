Ithaca City Hall and Dryden Town Hall have both closed their doors to the public in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, both municipalities announced in press releases Monday. UPDATE: the Town of Lansing has announced similar measures and will not be allowing members of the public into town facilities.
They are the first two local municipalities to take the step, though more will likely follow. In terms of who has announced otherwise, Tompkins County and Town of Ithaca facilities all appear open to the public, though they are both asking for people who have symptoms of sickness to refrain from coming to them.
"In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall and other city facilities are closed to the public effective immediately," the city's announcement stated.
The City of Ithaca is also working to make all of its public meetings viewable online, something that Tompkins County has also pledged to do, in the interest of cutting as many people as possible from the actual in-person audience but maintaining some level of transparency.
