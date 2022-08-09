Ithaca Detox Center To Expand Services by 2023
Ithacans have come to expect construction sites to appear dramatic thanks to the ubiquity of giant cranes and heavy equipment these days. But the current renovation project that could have the most dramatic impact on lives is unimpressive in appearance. Looking like the mundane interior fix up of a featureless brick building on Triphammer Road, the work on the Open Access Detox Center actually has the power to change lives for the better.
Since 2017, the Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County has been working on an Open Access Detox project, an initiative to aid underserved people in Ithaca and surrounding regions struggling with addiction. In February 2019, an open access center at 2353 N. Triphammer Rd. opened its doors to the public, allowing walk-ins to receive help on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, the ultimate goal of the Council has always been to create a 24/7 access facility that could support people in all stages of substance use, abuse, withdrawal, and recovery. That’s the purpose of the humdrum renovations taking place on Triphammer Road.
The center plans to have three levels of treatment. The first is Open Access, where someone can walk in, have an assessment, and receive treatment. They can also receive information about treatment or obtain Narcan training, which teaches how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and administer the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone. This first level is meant to be a very unrestricted form of outpatient treatment with a community focus, where even those who want to help someone they know struggling with addiction can obtain information and resources so that they can become more effective at keeping them safe.
“There could be a family member who is looking for information on how to help their loved one, as well as it could be a substance user who is looking for everything from information to medication-assisted treatment, to detox beds. The beauty of that is that you can stay at Open Access for 23 hours. As long as it’s less than 24 hours, it’s considered outpatient stay. They’re able to stay and we can bring in community partners to deal with other issues as well as give them a safe place to be with meals and clean clothes,” Angela Sullivan, executive director of the Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County, said.
The second level of care is medically supervised withdrawal, dubbed “Detox.” This is bedded, inpatient care. Doctors and nurses help people withdraw, stabilize and start to return to health. This is combined with the third level of care, Residential Stabilization. This is where patients who need additional care on top of Detox, and who are not ready to be discharged, can stay in the center for a longer duration and use one of the center’s 40 beds.
The idea of having detox services in Tompkins County have been part of the County plan for decades. Specifically, it had been part of the Local Services Plan. There were difficulties in creating a sustainable plan for a stand-alone detox center. It wasn’t until 2016 when the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) approached the Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County, asking if it would be interested in pursuing a detox program, that the idea became a more tangible reality.
“From 2016 to now, we basically focused on making sure we had a community involved, a community-supported project where the Alcohol & Drug Council is the lead organization. We did dozens of tours, looked at 44 sites before picking the one in Lansing. It was very much a community-informed process. We didn’t just say, ‘Oh we’re going to build a drug and alcohol detox program.’ We built a community program that will fulfill the community need and fill the gap in community care,” Sullivan said.
The center is partially funded by the state. The New York State Department of Health gave a Care Compass Network grant for planning. An award from the New York State Health Care Facility Transformation made the purchase of the building and creation of the facilities possible. OASAS also gave an award that helped with the center’s startup costs. The center has also been privately funded by foundations and individual donors.
Cost of medical care is often a barrier for marginalized communities. However, the center is required to offer services regardless of a patient’s ability to pay if they are brought in due to an overdose. Those who lack insurance pay for services on a sliding scale model. The center works with eligible patients to secure medical insurance for them. The center also advocates to raise state funds to make medical care more accessible for everyone.
“In general, I know the center will save lives. Our vision for it is a place of hope and healing. We’re working on breaking down the stigma so that people can feel valued and cared for. We want to make sure that we’re the front door to a whole continuum of services that are working together to help people transform their lives and help live their best life,” Sullivan said. “We’re not doing it alone; the Alcohol & Drug Council is not doing this alone. What I say to people over and over again when they say, ‘How are we fixing the addiction issue, the addiction problem?’ I tell people that the antidote to fixing the issue is connection. If we can bring people in, help them get healthier, and connect them to their community in meaningful ways that will transform individuals, families, communities, their region. It’ll be exponential if we can do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.