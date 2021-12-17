ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University Police have received two reports of arson this week. On Dec. 15 at 3:37 p.m., an employee of Cornell University Environmental Health and Safety reported an arson on the third floor of Ganedago Hall. The fire happened sometime between Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. and the time of the report. The damage consisted of burned carpeting in a common area of suite 309.
On Dec. 17, at 10:08 a.m., a Cornell staff member reported that lounge furniture in the first floor lobby area of Mary Donlon Hall was burned sometime between Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. The fire caused approximately $600 in damage. There are no suspects at this time. Cornell Police did not say if they believe the two incidents are related.
Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the Cornell University Police Department at (607) 255-1111.
