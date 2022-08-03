Cornell’s Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science has experienced explosive growth over the past decade, with more than a six-fold increase in student enrollment.
The three disciplines within the college—computer science (CS), information science (info sci) and statistics and data science—are growing faster than any others at Cornell, with more than 2,000 total undergraduate majors and counting. In 2021, more than half of all undergraduates took one or more courses in a CIS field, according to the University. That number has since increased to more than 76 percent.
To reflect this growth and in anticipation of future demand, the University plans to build a state-of-the-art Computing and Information Sciences (CIS) building next year and complete it in 2015. It will replace Hoy baseball field.
“Right now [CIS] faculty and staff are distributed in different buildings across campus. This new, unified complex will allow us to grow, and bring our three departments together as a coherent and collaborative whole which has a huge intellectual benefit and will help build a strong sense of community,” stated Kavita Bala, Dean of Computing and Information Science, in an email..
Construction is already underway for the new Hoy baseball field, which will be moved a ways out from campus to the corner of Ellis Hollow and Game Farm road, near East Hill Plaza and the McGovern soccer fields. The new baseball diamond is scheduled for completion by the start of the 2023 season.
“Obviously, we're disappointed to move from Hoy because Hoy has so much tradition to it. But the school has done a great job of making sure we're in good shape when we make this move,” said Head Baseball Coach Dan Pepicelli.
The new baseball complex will feature a synthetic turf field, 500-seat stadium, clubhouse and 80-car parking lot.
Though the new field will require a longer commute for players and fans, Pepicelli has high hopes for the upcoming season on the new field with promising recruits and a couple of players coming back from injuries.
“Over the last 10 years now, we've been looking for that thing that can make us a little more competitive in the Ivy League,” Pepicelli said. “I think the new facility is really going to provide us with the development opportunities that we need to move forward.”
According to Fred Schneider ’75, former chair of the CS department and current CS professor, the new building will enable the University to hire 20 to 30 new CS faculty members “as fast as we can get there.”
“The faculty are ecstatic… both because we need this space, and because it sends a signal to the rest of the world that Cornell is really serious about investing in CIS,” Schneider said.
When he was an undergraduate student at Cornell, CS didn’t exist as an undergraduate major. In the years since, he’s seen firsthand how the major has developed and evolved, eventually into the Bowers College of Computing and Information Science.
“If you wanted to take computer science, you ended up sitting in classes that were populated primarily by PhD students,” Schneider said. “Cornell was a pioneer in setting up the CIS structure. A number of other institutions have followed.”
Reflecting on the forthcoming CIS building, Schneider described it as a watershed moment that will allow CIS to grow unencumbered.
According to Schneider, the additional faculty will increase the college’s strength in more specialized areas such as drones, robotics and systems building. He also hopes that the growth will allow non-majors to take higher level CS courses, which is currently not the case due to limited course seats.
“It's more than a building—the building is designed in a way so there can be a third building, which given our expectations about growth, we expect to need that in about 10 years,” said Schneider.
Watch out Barton Hall.
