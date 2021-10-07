ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police were again called to the area of Elm Street at Chestnut Street in Ithaca for reports of gunshots. After one person was injured in that area on Oct. 5, police responded at 10:24 p.m. on Oct. 6 for more complaints of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers said they found evidence of a shooting, including numerous shell casings from a handgun. According to police, one resident reported that several bullets had struck their home, one of which entered a bedroom. A vehicle was later located and had also been shot several times as the drive passed through the area. At this point in time no injuries have been reported.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Ithaca Police Department is asking that anyone who was in the area during the incident or anyone who resides in the area that may have surveillance footage contact the Ithaca Police Investigative Division. Persons can remain anonymous if they wish to do so.
Any witnesses who have not already spoken with police are asked to contact IPD by one of the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
