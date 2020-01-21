Police reports and interviews show that Michael Decastro, the 57 year old man killed by an Ithaca Police Department officer on Dec. 21 when he entered IPD headquarters wielding a knife, according to police, had been struggling with possible mental health issues and potential drug abuse during the latter years of his life. Police have not confirmed a motive for the attack, and say the investigation is still open.
The incident was surprising for Ithaca, where shootings by police are rare and an attack on IPD’s headquarters itself is virtually unheard of. One officer sustained an injury during the incident. Ithaca Police Chief Dennis Nayor said the investigation is entering its final stages, but that a motive has not yet been uncovered. The City of Ithaca rejected FOIL requests for the surveillance video from IPD’s lobby the morning of Decastro’s death, and also a request for previous police reports from incidents involving Decastro, saying that the release of the reports would interfere with an ongoing police investigation. An appeal of those two rejections has been submitted.
“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind - our Sergeant saved his own life, and was entirely justified in his actions,” Myrick wrote on Facebook when the incident was announced in December, adding that he had viewed the video of the shooting and that the officer injured in Decastro’s attack had been released from the hospital. “I also believe that he saved the lives of other officers. His actions were nothing short of heroic.”
IPD Chief Dennis Nayor stated before that his department has had previous contacts with Decastro, but declined to provide more specifics, again citing the ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office reports show that Decastro had an extensive history with law enforcement around the county. Most of the interactions are not violent, though they do point to a person in the throes of a chronic mental health struggle, though a specific motive is still murky and inconclusive. There’s plenty of welfare checks, most of which center on county officers responding either at Decastro’s own behest (at times due to thinking that he had overdosed on marijuana or smoked a tainted sample) or due to someone else’s call. In many of them, Decastro is complaining about hearing voices or people planning against him, particularly a fear that something is going to be stolen from him. Overall, the Sheriffs have at least 20 police reports filed involving Decastro over the last five years.
Interestingly, there’s a large gap in the records: almost all of them take place either in the summer of 2016, then a gap of over three years, then a wave of arrests starting in September 2019 over the next three months until Decastro’s life ended. The latter portion of offenses are certainly more worrisome than Decastro’s previous record, and include a forcible touching incident, a dispute call and a few disorderly conduct reports.
Records show that he was taken to CMC for evaluation occasionally, but it doesn’t appear that anything that warranted a long-term stay was uncovered, or at least it’s not noted in the police reports.
Mike Foster, former program director at the Rescue Mission homeless shelter (now under the direction of St. John’s Community Services, who did not respond to requests for comment), knew Decastro since Foster started working with the local impoverished population in 2012 and 2013. Due to one troublingly inappropriate episode, Decastro had been banned from the Rescue Mission for, as Foster puts it, a “long time,” but they would often see each other when Foster was working off-site.
Unfortunately, Foster said, most of his interactions with Decastro came when Decastro appeared to be struggling, either due to his mental health or from an addiction. About two years ago, Foster said he’d seen Decastro after an extended absence and that he was looking like “a completely different person,” and that Decastro said he had turned his life around. For whatever it’s worth, that corresponds with the large time gap in police reports from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office; whether Decastro moved out of the area for that time, or simply stayed out of trouble is unclear. Foster said he had a conversation with Decastro,who he didn’t think had a family, about two weeks before his death, in which Decastro expressed frustration at his ongoing mental health struggles.
“He said ‘It’s f***ed, Mike, it’s just so f***ed. There’s just no point,’” Foster said, noting that Decastro was lamenting his inability to receive help with his issues. “He came across to me as a man who had just completely given up, because even when he wanted to get help he couldn’t get it.”
Foster said he wasn’t sure how lucid Decastro was during the conversation, which veered off into some nonsensical directions, but that a central theme was that Decastro felt that even when he had access to help, which he felt was rare, it wasn’t curing his problems. That was the last time they saw each other, and Foster expressed anger that despite his attempts to connect Decastro to help, it wasn't enough and regulations seemed too tight. Over their years of interactions, Foster said that Decastro could certainly be aggressive and at times borderline violent, which would precipitate Foster calling the police, though at other times he’d help carry groceries or assist Foster with a task. But throughout their relationship, Foster said he never sensed that Decastro had a pointed problem with authority or law enforcement, definitely nothing that would indicate his alleged actions that led to his death.
“I had never seen a focus on authorities, I had seen the opposite,” Foster said. “He was more reasonable and more likely to be talked off the ledge [when authorities were involved.] I was blown away when that happened.”
Over the years, Foster said he called Cayuga Medical Center over 20 times and IPD around six times, trying to get Decastro committed or institutionalized in some capacity. Usually, he said, this was when Decastro seemed particularly paranoid or aggressive, or appeared generally close to spiraling out of control.
CMC spokesperson John Turner was unable to confirm any information about Decastro specifically, citing patient confidentiality laws, though he did offer the following statement: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of one of our former patients,” Turner wrote. “Because of health privacy law, we cannot discuss specifics of his care. We can tell you that caring for behavioral health patients involves a lot of complexity that is coordinated by our highly skilled team in behavioral services and various community partners. Every behavioral patient entrusted in our care receives a medical screening exam, and if appropriate, a referral is made for a comprehensive mental health evaluation.”
CMC has 20 adult beds and six adolescent beds that are dedicated to in-patient psychiatric services. The hospital is somewhat handcuffed as well, as according to behavioral health officials at the hospital, it has to be determined that the patient exhibits a “real, not theoretical” danger to themselves or somebody else in order for the hospital to enforce an involuntary mental health stay. CMC Vice President of Medical Affairs David Evelyn said if the patient threatens a specific person or entity, the hospital is required to notify police of that threat upon the eventual release of the patient, but declined to say if the hospital had ever been in contact with police about a threat made by Decastro. Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne added his own statement, noting the limitations that are put on officers attempting to arrest someone under the Mental Hygiene Law.
“I can only reiterate that our ability to secure someone based on mental health concerns is extremely narrow and limited...we have to be able to articulate that, at that moment of contact, their life is in danger due to their own actions, or they are a danger to others,” Osborne said in an email comment. “The mere presence of mental health symptoms is not enough. If we consider them a danger, we can remove them to the hospital.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In