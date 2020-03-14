With COVID-19 fear hitting new heights seemingly every day, more and more organizations are now announcing long term closings.
Yesterday, joining the county's declaration of a state of emergency and the closing of all county public schools until mid-April, the Tompkins County Public Library announced that it would be closing its doors until April 13.
On Saturday, more businesses announced their own closings as well. The Ithaca Times is trying to make sure this is as up-to-date as possible, but it is difficult to track the different announcements. If any readers see something missing, feel free to reach out to editor@ithacatimes.com.
- Cinemapolis will close from Sunday, March 15 until April 9 as a preventative measure. Executive Director Brett Bossard announced the move while noting that all employees of the theater, including hourly staff, will receive full pay during the duration of the closing. "Despite having recently implemented precautionary measures including increased sanitation and reduced seating capacity, cinema leadership believes the best course of action at this time is a temporary closure," Bossard said. "By voluntarily closing, Cinemapolis is prioritizing the health and safety of customers, staff, and the community at large, including vulnerable populations."
- Museum of the Earth and the Cayuga Nature Center are also closing for now, at least until April 3. "PRI is taking these measures to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff, as well as doing our part to try to help in the mitigation of the COVID-19 virus," the Paleontological Research Institute's announcement said. "PRI will continue to evaluate the situation over the next several weeks, and will make a decision whether to extend the closures before April 3."
- Additionally, all public programs of the History Center in Tompkins County have been canceled and the building itself will be closed to the public. They say they will revisit their status on April 14 and heed advice from local officials.
- Lifelong announced that it would be suspending all classes, including off-site classes, starting Monday. The organization did not say when they would re-assess or when classes would start again.
- The Ithaca YMCA announced it would close until further notice, effective immediately as of 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
