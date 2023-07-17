In what is becoming something of a monthly trend, poor air quality warnings have been issued for areas across New York State — including Tompkins County — as a result of smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada. The warning is set to expire at midnight, however, as with past cases it could be extended as long as the wildfire smoke keeps air quality at a dangerous level.
Residents who want to stay updated regarding the status of air quality can check Airnow.gov for the most up to date information.
A press release issued by the Office of Governor Kathy Hocul said that the smoke is expected to cause the Air Quality Index (AQI) to reach levels in upstate New York that are unhealthy for all residents, while areas downstate will experience levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.
At the time of publication, Ithaca’s air quality has reached an AQI of 152. According to the Department of Health, if AQI is greater than 150, all New Yorkers should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and those in vulnerable groups should avoid exposure to the outdoors.
New York State Health Department Commissioner, Dr. James McDonald has said that, "New Yorkers who are especially sensitive to elevated levels of air pollutants, including children under 18, adults 65 and older, pregnant people and those with pre-existing conditions such as heart disease or asthma, should avoid spending time outdoors, if possible, in areas where the AQI is over 100.”
McDonald continued saying that, “If you must go outdoors in areas that have air that is unhealthy or worse, consider wearing an N95 mask. Those who experience symptoms, or have symptoms that worsen, should consider consulting their health care provider."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.