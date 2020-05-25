One of Ithaca's most legendary eateries is set to re-open its doors for the first time in over two months this week. Moosewood Restaurant will re-open its doors for carryout and delivery services on May 27, according to an announcement from the downtown establishment.
Moosewood, which has been open for nearly 50 years in the DeWitt Mall, closed March 22 as New York State began issuing restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak. On the restaurant's Facebook page, a statement said the restaurant will operate under reduced hours to begin with: Wednesday-Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"We've been cleaning, planning, prepping away, hoping to be able to resume doing the things we love - providing delicious, comforting, Moosewood-style food and drinks," the announcement said.
Customers will be able to order food online at www.moosewoodcooks.com or over the phone at (607) 273-9610 for pick-up, or for delivery through Ithaca To Go. Regular and family portion sizes will be available, as well as drinks from the restaurant's bar.
Restaurants are still not allowed to have dine-in customers, though that could be coming soon as the Southern Tier region, designated by the state, hopes to advance through the phased re-opening. Currently, the region is in Phase One of re-opening, which mostly dealt with retail stores and construction projects restarting. No region can start Phase Two until May 30 at the earliest, and restaurants and the hospitality industry are expected to be included in Phase Three, which would place their expanded services opening closer to mid- or late-June.
Moosewood also thanked the public for its support during its closing, and noted that they had spent the off-time trying to craft a plan to re-open safely and cleanly for staff and customers.
"The outpouring of support we've gotten over the past few months has been truly special - we're so very grateful to have been an important part of the Ithaca community and people's lives for so long," the restaurant said on Facebook. "And NOW, we hope to keep that ball rolling."
