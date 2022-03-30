ITHACA,NY -- After a few months of renovations that left the restaurant closed, Moosewood is open under the leadership of new owners. Danica Wilcox and her husband Nicholas took over the restaurant at the beginning of the year.
The couple and their son were living in Mallorca, Spain (often spelled Majorca in English) when Wilcox found out from her mother, who is part of the Moosewood collective, that the group was talking about shutting the restaurant down.
“Rather than have them close it, I decided to move back here and take it over with my husband and a business partner,” Wilcox said.
Wynnie Stein, a longtime member of the Moosewood collective, added that members of the collective were looking to step back as they got older, and they had been looking for a successor to the restaurant.
“It was important to us that we find some younger people who would love what we have developed, and bring it to a different level, into the future,” she said. “Luckily, after searching and some false starts with others, we were able to start discussions with Danica.”
Though she might have been on the other side of the ocean, Wilcox is no stranger to Moosewood.
“I grew up in the Moosewood kitchen,” she said. “I worked here. It was my first job and will probably be my last.”
Stein is particularly excited about the ability to “keep it in the family,” so to speak.
“I want people to understand we’re thrilled with her involvement because she was a Moosewood kid,” Stein said. “She grew up on our food. She understands it in a way a new person would not.”
Wilcox grew up in Ithaca but moved away for college when she was 18. Eventually she and her husband moved to Spain, where he worked as a visual artist, and she had a design store and art gallery. She said it wasn’t an easy decision to decide to return to her hometown, but thought that it felt like the right move.
“Home is always home, even though Ithaca hasn’t been my home since I was 18,” she said. “It’s very different but familiar, which is a funny reality. The way you experience things at 18 and 48 are very different.”
Different but familiar is a good way to describe the changes Wilcox has made to Moosewood, too. She said the physical changes to the space bring it closer to the way she remembers it looking as a child. Stein said the look will have changed a lot to patrons, but that it’s still a warm and welcoming look, just a bit more updated. She also added that Wilcox even used her son’s painting business, MWM Painting Services, to redo the interior.
“I do believe the new team is going to continue not just preserving, but enhancing, and that’s really important to us,” Stein said.
Additionally, Wilcox returned to the seasonal, local ethos that first shaped the Moosewood menu.
“When Moosewood started in 1973 they worked a lot with local farmers, making seasonal, locally based dishes,” Wilcox said. “We’re going back to that. It’s kind of more of a return to its roots than a straying away.”
Stein agreed, adding her appreciation for the local touch.
“We’ve got such long-term relationships with cheesemakers and growers and honey suppliers and the wine industry. We were one of the first restaurants to support local wine and beer way back in the ‘70s,” she said. “She’s going to honor that and build it to a different level.”
The menu features beer, wine and cider that are all local to the Finger Lakes, as well as cocktails using local spirits. As far as other changes to the menu, Wilcox said there’s no fish on the menu as of yet, as the definition of vegetarian has shifted since the ‘70s.
“We’re trying to adapt and reimagine Moosewood for this century,” she said.
One thing that isn’t changing is the staff. Wilcox said they have all the same people working in the kitchen, and that nearly everyone who worked there before they took ownership still works there.
“There have been rumors flying around that the staff did not return or we didn’t hire them back, and that’s simply not true,” she said. “We have about 80% of the staff still here, including members of the collective.”
Stein said the Moosewood collective maintains the Moosewood brand and are still very much “in the mix.”
“I’m the brand manager now and representing the collective and that relationship, so we’ll work together to do some really cool things,” she said.
Wilcox did note, however, that there is a new general manager. Aron Kelly has joined Moosewood after 20 years working at restaurants like Gemma, Soho Grand and The Waverly Inn in New York City.
“He’s bringing a lot of new ideas and sort of a new energy to the front of the house,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox said there are lots of plans for the upcoming months, but the first priority is to get the patio ready and open as quickly as possible, so people can eat outside on warmer spring days. They’re also working on creating takeout options and having ready-made food available for takeout, as well as working on a 50th anniversary cookbook for next year’s milestone.
The restaurant will also be hosting two wine tasting events in April. The first is on April 1 and called “Bubbles,” and attendees will get to compare local sparkling wines to Champagne. The second is April 8 and is called “FLX Wine 101.” As the name suggests, it will be a tasting of local wines.
Moosewood is currently open for dinner Wednesday-Sunday from 5-9 p.m., with plans to open for lunch in the very near future, and Wilcox encourages people to come see the changes. So far, she said the reaction from diners has been pretty positive.
“Moosewood always has been and always will be a big part of the Ithaca community,” she said. “And we’re going to remain loyal to their original ethos — feed people good food. It was very simple what they set out to do, and it’s nice to have the support of the collective and have them involved in the restaurant. It’s very meaningful to me.”
For those interested in either wine tasting event, email hello@moosewoodrestaurant.com.
