ITHACA, N.Y.– Mitchell Street will be reduced to one lane from the East State Street intersection to just past the College Ave. and Mitchell St. intersection on Oct. 1.
Construction crews will be busy removing former College Ave. water main from service. The site construction will start at 7 a.m. and is expected to conclude at 3:30 p.m.
For additional information contact: Erik Whitney, Don Corwin or Scott Gibson DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272 -1717
