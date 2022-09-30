Marie Jackson, who is suffering from dementia and was reported missing on Thursday, has been located and is safe at this time. Marie Jackson was transported back to her residence by the Ithaca Police Department and was left in the care of Lakeview Mental Health Staff. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you