Officials of Ithaca High School notified that a 16-year-old student of Ithaca High School had left campus. The Ithaca Police Department was told the student might be a danger to himself. Ithaca Police searched the City of Ithaca and broadcast a notification to all Tompkins County Police Agencies to be on the lookout for the missing student.
At 2:15 p.m, the Tompkins County 911 received a phone call from a citizen who reported a person matching the missing student’s description on the 900 block of Stewart Avenue. Ithaca Police officers were already checking the area when the student was located on the north side of Fall Creek Gorge. Additional officers from the Cayuga Heights Police Department and the Cornell Police Department responded to assist. Officers began speaking with him and were able to take the student into custody without further incident.
“On behalf of the Ithaca Police Department, I would like to thank school officials who notified us and the alert citizen who reported seeing the missing student,” IPD Deputy Chief Vincent Monticello said. “I am equally proud of the professionalism and compassion the officers displayed in helping this young person in crisis.”
The student, whose name will not be released, was reunited with his family and is currently being evaluated by mental health professionals.
