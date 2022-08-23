On August 19, the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU) held an eviction blockade and press conference at 417 South Aurora Street. The event was organized to stop Kathy Majors, an immigrant from Laos who has lived in her home on the slopes of South Hill for nearly forty years, from being evicted by Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County. The eviction was scheduled to be conducted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, however it still hasn’t taken place by the time this story went to press.
According to Mayoral Candidate and ITU member Katie Sims, “There is an order to show cause filed and it is going to be reviewed by the court.... However, in the meantime the eviction warrant is still valid so it can be executed any time after Monday.” However, following the courts review of the order to show cause Kathy was granted a two-week adjournment in court.
During the press conference, ITU member Genevive Rand explained that “Habitat for Humanity bought Kathy’s home of nearly forty years on a tax foreclosure after she and her family fell behind on taxes during the pandemic.” Rand continued by saying that the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency (IURA) auctioned off Kathy’s home to Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County for $6,662 and subsequently hired attorney Michael Perehinec, to seek an eviction warrant to remove her family from the property.
“It’s a totally irresponsible thing to do,” said Rand.
Habitat for Humanity prides itself on helping families build strength, stability and self-reliance by assisting them in their journey to access decent affordable housing. Their website describes the organization's vision as “a world where everyone has a decent place to live.” The ITU says that , by purchasing Kathy’s home from the IURA for just under $7,000 so it can be renovated and given to a new family, Habitat for Humanity is actively undermining its previously stated values.
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County has responded to this incident saying, “Habitat is working with many local agencies to assist the family with relocating. Though we are not able to specifically comment on the situation due to privacy considerations, we are working toward a mutually agreeable solution that will enable us to move forward with improving housing affordability in Tompkins & Cortland Counties.”
Kathy lives in the home with her husband James Lukasavage, who works as a long-haul truck driver, their teenage son, and an elderly tenant identified only as Steve. The home was foreclosed upon by Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca in June 2021 and sold to Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County in August of the same year, but Kathy—who is unable to read her second language of English— says that nobody has tried to directly communicate with her in an accessible way.
According to Kathy, “Every year I’d go to pay my taxes just fine, but when COVID-19 hit everything shut down.” She said that for years she would walk down the street to pay her taxes in person at Ithaca City Hall, but when pandemic era regulations resulted in City Hall moving its operations online she was unable to read the sign on the locked door notifying residents that they would be required to pay their taxes online. As a result, the property has accumulated over $10,000 in outstanding taxes to Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca.
On August 17, representatives for Kathy filed an “order to show cause”, identifying that she was never served proper paperwork regarding the foreclosure or eviction. However, attorney Michael Perehinec, who represents Habitat for Humanity in this case, says that Kathy and her family have been reached out to several times throughout the process.
According to Perehinec, “any individual who had a connection with [Kathy] was informed that a warrant of eviction had been issued by the court.” While not specifying whether these individuals included her husband, son, or tenant, or in what language these communications were conducted, Perehinec said that subsequent updates from these individuals confirmed that “they spoke with [Kathy] and that they had informed [her] that a warrant of eviction had been issued and that this was an extremely serious issue.” He says that Kathy “had known that this potentially could happen when she received the ten-day notice back in November 2021.”
Evidence suggests that previous attempts have been made to make Kathy aware of the severity of the situation, but the direct official communication to her was happening in English, which is her second language. Kathy said that no attempt was ever made to reach out to her directly in her native language, presumably Lao, which she can understand much better.
Alderperson Jorge DeFendini said, “this situation was brought up because during a global pandemic, our government failed to make clear to people how it would continue to function in languages other than English.”
The Ithaca Tenants Union is demanding that Habitat for Humanity stop attempting to evict Kathy and her family from their home. According to Rand, they want Habitat for Humanity, a national nonprofit organization with millions of dollars in real estate, to sign the deed for the property back to the family who has lived here for nearly forty years.
“This would not be a great loss for them and it would give them the opportunity to be the good guy by giving Kathy and her family the opportunity to live out their lives in the home that they’ve spent decades in.” said Rand.
According to Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar, this attempted eviction contradicts the values of diversity and inclusivity that the City of Ithaca says it prides itself on. Pillar said that “all of our values and stated interests point towards keeping Kathy and her family in this home as long as they would want to stay here.”
(1) comment
Let's see, Zillow has the property at 417 S. Aurora St with an estimated value of $188,600 at the Zillow Estimate for 417 S. Aurora, so Our Lady of Development picks up the property for $6,600 following failure to pay taxes due of some $10,000 in order to redistribute it to more worthy individuals – after an upgrade appropriate for a town that's Going Upscale! with kitchens properly furnished with steel-brushed energy-efficient appliances following refinishing and a fresh coat of exterior paint and perhaps a new roof to bring it up to the classé standards demanded by the discriminating consumer of "housing" and our Green Values Administration in an era of "Inclusion Through Diversity," as advertised on the official letterhead of the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County, which proves that the nomenklatura of Tompkins County really, really, care!
no, really, they care, really they do, but is Virtual Reality online a replacement for "being there?"
color me dubious - barmayden Annette Rose Blayk, COMETMONGER (R)
"Doctor My Eyes" - Jackson Browne Jackson! -
- City of Thieves - "No need to wake up when you're living a dream - We're falling apart at the seams!" √
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.