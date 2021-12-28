Ithaca Fire Department

ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Stone Quarry Road in Ithaca to investigate smoke in a residence at about 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 26. They found a “light smoke condition” in the house and fire in the walls and floor surrounding the fireplace. Firefighters worked for almost two hours to locate and extinguish the fire while causing as little damage as possible. After the fire was out, the house was deemed safe for the residents to reoccupy, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

