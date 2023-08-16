On August 10, Downtown Ithaca celebrated the opening of the city’s first ever Menstrual Equity Center. The event was organized by the Downtown Ithaca Alliance and was attended by State Senator Lea Webb. The ceremony highlighted the community’s collective effort to eliminate period poverty, eradicate stigma, and champion the menstrual health rights of all individuals.
"Period poverty is a challenge impacting countless individuals in our community and across the State. It obstructs education, work, and meaningful engagement in everyday activities,” said Senator Lea Webb. “I was proud to join the Downtown Ithaca Alliance at their Ithaca Period Pantry and Menstrual Equity Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. This pantry will help to ensure menstrual products are accessible to our community, work to advance inclusive menstrual health education, and eliminate stigmas surrounding menstruation."
"The Downtown Ithaca Alliance's Menstrual Equity Center not only addresses an essential yet often overlooked aspect of gender equality, but it also symbolizes the collaborative efforts of individuals committed to progress. Terel Marshburn and myself poured our hearts into this project, both of us driven by a shared passion for creating a more equitable and inclusive society, where no one is held back by barriers beyond their control," said Galen Morehead, Director of Administration at Downtown Ithaca Alliance
As the Chair of the Women’s Issues Committee, Senator Webb has been working to advance impactful menstrual product bills during this legislative session. Under her leadership, the committee has successfully moved through her committee four pivotal bills that address various facets of menstrual equity.
These bills include:
A bill that mandates all public colleges and universities to provide menstrual products free of charge in their restrooms, ensuring that accessibility is prioritized for all students.
A bill that extends the provision of free menstrual products to non-public schools, ensuring that all elementary and secondary institutions serving grades 6-12 offer these products, thereby eliminating disparities in access.
A bill that tackles stigma head-on by updating language in various sections of the law, replacing "feminine hygiene" products with "menstrual products," a small yet significant step towards normalizing discussions around menstruation.
A bill that enhances the safety of menstrual products by prohibiting the use of restricted substances, thus guaranteeing that the products women and girls use are both safe and reliable.
A January 19 editorial in the Albany Times Union addressed the impoverishment of upstate NY. “The problem in swaths of upstate is a lagging economy caused in part by an incredibly cumbersome tax and regulatory environment that stifles investment……wealthier (upstaters) are departing and leaving a poorer…population behind.”
This well meaning group not focused on this, likely not appreciative of its significance or seeing any connection to their efforts. So, another small step is taken towards locking in upstate’s membership in economic Appalachia.
