It’s unclear if there were any injuries after three men exchanged gunfire at the Kwik Fill gas station at 303 Elmira Rd. on Oct. 19. Police responded at 5:42 p.m. to a reported shooting, which police said they confirmed was between two men in the parking lot and another man who had just exited the Kwik Fill to return to a car at the gas pumps. An occupied coach bus parked near the pumps was struck by the gunfire, but the driver was the only occupant and was unharmed. Two suspects fled from the area on foot, while the third suspect who had been inside the Kwik Fill initially left the area in a vehicle prior to police’s arrival.
Police continue to investigate and said they do not know if any of the suspects were injured. Contact IPD if you have any information or witnessed this incident.
Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
