Common Council member Patrick Mehler expressed frustration with the tactics used by Tiffany Kumar, who defeated Mehler in the Democratic primary for Ithaca’s Fourth Ward Council seat: “I think a representative is supposed to be someone who [brings] the community together. Somebody who is supposed to inspire, somebody who is supposed to find creative solutions, and not just taking a national platform and jamming it down the throats of a small populus,” Mehler said. He believes Kumar won’t be able to keep the lofty promises she’s made to her voters.
Mehler, plans to make the most of his remaining six months on Council—his term ends on December 31, 2022. He expressed thanks to the community members that have supported him thus far, as well as to his fellow council members for trusting him to take on this job.
“I’m really thankful for all the people who supported me, for all of the people who in other ways supported [my] campaign,” said Mehler. “I’m really proud to have had the support and trust of councilmembers and people who have lived in the community for decades to say, ‘we don’t just want any student doing this work. We want [you.]’”
Mehler also said that he’s proud of the work he’s been able to accomplish in his fairly brief time as an alderperson, including helping to secure two million dollars in funding to re-do College Ave. “If you’re in Collegetown right now, you will see that College Ave. is closed and under construction. And to me that’s a big accomplishment, being able to advocate for that.”
When asked if he plans to endorse Kumar, Mehler explained that he intends to return to the Cornell Votes nonpartisan work that he was focused on before his common council term.
