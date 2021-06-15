The Democratic primary is coming up on June 22, and early voting started last Saturday, June 12, so the Ithaca Times talked with all the candidates in the contested races on this year’s ballot. In District 1, Travis Brooks and Nicole LaFave are running to replace long-time legislator Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, who decided not to run this year.
District 1 comprises the western portion of the City of Ithaca, including the areas around Lehman Alternative Communtity School, Greater Ithaca Activities Center and Titus Towers, right up to the public library. Leslie Schill and Veronica Pillar will re-match after Schill bested Pillar in the special election in March by just five votes. They’re running for Schill’s spot representing District 2, which comprises the Fall Creek neighborhood in Ithaca.
In District 8, Bob Lynch and Vanessa Greenlee vie for the spot being vacated by Dave McKenna, who decided not to re-run for his spot. District 8 is made up of the town of Newfield and a portion of Enfield. And Greg Mezey and Samantha Lushtak are both running to represent District 13, which comprises the western portion of the town of Dryden and Etna, Varna and Ellis Hollow neighborhoods.
For more information on finding your polling place, visit www.TompkinsCountyNY.gov/boe.
Travis Brooks (District 1)
Ithaca Times: What made you run for this position?
Travis Brooks: I come up with a different answer every time. I’ve been working for the community for 22 years through my role at [GIAC], where fortunately I’ve been able to help improve outcomes for a lot of our families, a lot of marginalized people. Over that time, I’ve been able to branch out and work on other projects that affect people other than just GIAC families.
I have a knack for connecting folks. Here’s an opportunity for me to do that on a larger scale for this district and for the county as a whole. For example, we talk about daycare and a lot of people talk about daycare as an issue for low-income families. The reality is daycare is an issue for those folks and for families with two college degrees. You might have one person who has less earning power at that time stay home and take care of the kids because it’s cheaper than daycare and then you have less income coming in and still have student loans […] We look at low income housing and associate that with Black and brown folks and downtown Ithaca, but we have folks in rural Tompkins County with dirt floors and outhouses.
If you can connect those constituents, then you can advocate for housing as a group…there’s strength in numbers. […] I firmly believe as a legislator it’s your job to represent what the people want, not what your beliefs are. If you’re not representing the community, you’re really not doing your job
IT: What are the main issues facing the county right now?
TB: Daycare, housing and the county really needs to step up its efforts on the Green New Deal […] I think the county needs to start investigating green bonds and creating a green energy plant that would replace NYSEG that county residents can buy into and become owners through a green bond. Obviously we still have a big discussion of what policing will look like in this community. I think we need to look at county programs.
Most people would say the county is program rich, there are tons of programs designed to help people in this community and that’s a good thing, but if those don’t grow and change, if you’re still trying to treat mental health like it’s 1975 […] Those services are designed to meet the needs of the worker, there’s no mental health services on the weekends or nights, a lot of people experience crises outside of 9-5 or 9-4. Homeless folks often find themselves in those situations in the evenings or on weekends. […] Those would be the bigger things. And we’re going to be hiring a new county administrator. That may happen before Nicole [LaFave] or I is sworn in, but Jason Molino is not going to be easy to replace so that’s a big task ahead of us
IT: What experience do you have that you think will translate to serving on County Legislature?
TB: I think that we all go through what we go through in life. We all have different circumstances we have to work with, whether they were done to us or we made different choices. When I think of the regular, everyday person in this community, there are things I probably share with most — abuse, neglect, abandonment, making bad choices, having to grow out of that, being a single parent, being a married parent then being a single parent again, owning a home and wondering if I can keep my home with the rising taxes, worrying about putting my kids through school — I live how everyone lives, I’m not coming from this from a spot of being out of touch.
My decisions aren’t based on what those people need, it’s based on what I’ve been through and what we need. I’ve also never have believed I’m the smartest person in the room or an expert on everything. I’m only as good as my team, and I think sometimes we think of folks in government like ‘well they need to figure these things out,’ and I think sometimes the best thing they can do is use their leadership status to get the appropriate people to agree to come to the room to get a plan to resolve the issue. A county legislator won’t write up something to miraculously fix daycare, we need to bring experts from the daycare council, Tompkins County businesses, caregivers from different income levels, and then sit down and say ‘OK, this is what the landscape is, how can we best go about making changes to improve daycare for all of our families?’
And lastly, when you work in nonprofit for programming you’re relying on grants, everyone is fighting for the same pot of money. If you collaborate with others you have a better chance of getting funding for your programs. I’m a firm believer of working with other people and finding those commonalities. You can evoke fear, you can talk about our differences, you can push that, or you can pull people in by being welcoming, by talking about community and togetherness. I know we have some differences and I know sometimes there’s some hurt in situations we have to work through, but if we do that together and prey on people’s good nature, we can accomplish so much more, faster.
It’s like policing. I know what it’s like to have a billy club across my back, be harassed and beat up and be fearful for my life and my son’s life, though that hasn’t happened here in Ithaca. But I know also that there are good officers with good intentions, and I want to work with them to build what policing can and should look like. I don’t want to condemn and yell and scream and then offer nothing about how to move forward. I’m always open to work with IPD and officers because at the end of the day if an officer shows up on the scene and they know somebody because we worked on building relationships […] the mood changes because people know each other. I’ve seen examples of that.
IT: What are your thoughts on the rising property taxes in Tompkins County, and what do you think is the best way to combat them?
TB: Obviously the biggest driver of this is not necessarily the rising costs, but the fact that so few homeowners bear the brunt of 100% of the taxes. Something like 45-49% of homeowners pay 100% of the taxes because of Cornell and other properties that can’t be taxed.
It would be great to have a robust budget that meets the needs of the community and have that under control to stop rising taxes, but there are assessment issues, houses tend to be over-inflated because of how fast they sell. Part of that is Airbnb, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but houses are going for way over asking price. […] And then look at [tax] abatements. I know they usually fall within the city, and I don’t necessarily have a problem with them as long as there are rules that are met. The community has to benefit, there has to be a certain local labor percentage, so maybe 50% local labor, and if you get an abatement then maybe x amount of dwelling has to go to what we would call affordable housing. And not by Ithaca standards, but for working families who are struggling, and maybe for folks who receive housing assistance. Those are some simple ways to combat the rising taxes
Nicole LaFave (District 1)
Ithaca Times: What made you run for this position?
Nicole LaFave: I’ve served on many different boards at different times and I find that right now we’re in a time, especially while living in a pandemic, of needing voices of people living these experiences in extreme and inequitable ways. It’s important to have people who can speak to needing culturally competent healthcare providers, to know what it’s like barely living paycheck to paycheck and striving for affordable housing. Boards tend to be upper middle class people who have additional time because they’re retired, and too often there’s a disconnect between what lower income people are dealing with. I’m running because I’m committed to the community, naming the systemic issues and addressing them in an equitable way. I think I’m equipped to be a voice for the community and to be a voice for everyone who lives here.
IT: What are the main issues facing the county right now?
NL: Quality low- and middle-income housing, and employment. As we think about coming out of the pandemic, or prior to, how many people were unemployed or underemployed and how many of those folks were BIPOC community members, we need to talk about how many people are employed and are able to sustain housing. An issue plaguing the community or county is creating more jobs and more jobs paying at least a living wage.
Secondly, affordable housing, which to me means looking at how much the average person is making and defining what we mean by affordable, because not everyone is making $50,000+. Not everyone wants to live outside of the city and people should be able to live within the city. Some people love living in the country, but not everyone has access to what they need out there, or feel comfortable with their identity out there.
And the county’s approach and rollout of Reimagining Public Safety — digging deep and going back to the community to ask what their feedback is. I think in Ithaca we tend to say and overgeneralize who we’re talking about, there’s the larger community and then different communities who have different relationships with law enforcement. So asking about a community justice system and finding out what it means to people and what they want to see.
IT: What experience do you have that you think will translate to serving on County Legislature?
NL: For one I’m a member of the Board of Education. I have been for five years and was just reelected for a third team. I have experience having to work with and collaborate with other colleagues in terms of thinking about solutions for ways forward, navigating through the pandemic, being able to pivot and being responsible and accountable to the community. I have experience working with people with different political backgrounds and ideologies and beliefs, but remembering why we decided to serve and centering the people who we serve.
Also I have experience with a large budget and stewarding money toward what the needs of the community are and our staff. I’ve been part of the city’s police review board, as well as the United Way grant review team, so I’ve worked with other volunteers on issues important to us, and finding ways to benefit other not-for-profit organizations. I’m part of Black Lives Matter Ithaca, so I have experience organizing and listening with compassion and empathy. I have been involved with the community in many different ways, whether professional or volunteer.
IT: What are your thoughts on the rising property taxes in Tompkins County, and what do you think is the best way to combat them?
NL: I think when we’re talking about rising property taxes the first step is explaining why the taxes are rising and what people are getting for those. I think about the school board and when people have to pay the school tax and they’re upset, I hope it’s obvious the quality of education students are getting. I think people see the services provided — capitalism is real and we need to leverage what we’re giving people in return for their money. We need to make sure the highways and roads are up to speed. I think people are upset when they are paying higher taxes and not getting what they feel they should for their money.
Leslie Schill (District 2)
Ithaca Times: What made you run for this position?
Leslie Schill: I've thought about this on and off for years, but being home for a year during the pandemic and seeing what was happening, kind of the upheaval in the world of elections, our national election of 2020, and the entire international globe being turned upside down by a pandemic kind of brought together to create this culmination of a really intense experience that I know everybody felt and, and I just felt a call to action. I thought, you know, I have a lot I can contribute to this community. I have a lot of experience working, which I think is very relevant to policy and leadership and issues and initiatives that are underway, or should be underway, in this community and that I should bring those to bear on behalf of the place I live.
I'm a planner, so I think about these things and work on them all the time and I'm working on them locally. It translates pretty easily, and it was kind of a moment that I know that everybody went through thinking about ‘what, what will next year look like? When will we get out of this?’ And I thought, I really should step up right now. Why do I still want to run, that's a great other question, which is actually pretty different than it would have been. I would have said before the [March 23 special election], you know, I've already started working on initiatives and I'm pretty excited about seeing those through. And I think that the experience that I brought to bear that I assumed would be something that would be helpful to a County Legislature and to policy has already proven to be quite helpful. I jumped right in.
And while it's been a whirlwind, to be honest, you know just like any new job, I'm two-and-a-half months in, and I'm already very involved in the two committees, the Health and Human Services Committee that I'm on, and since a public health approach was kind of my campaign priority for health unities, that was a really nice fit and I've been able to effectively advocate for downtown pop-up clinics and coordinate on the vaccination approach with the county. Of course the county Health Department is leading and doing an amazing job, and so it's been great to be part of that team. I'm on two standing committees which are Health and Human Services and Government Operations.
I'm also the legislative liaison to the Human Rights Commission, Homeless and Housing Task Force and Downtown Ithaca Alliance. So for the Human Rights Commission, I've been able to also get involved pretty quickly and help move forward some legislation that the legislature just passed, advocating for New York State to pass the New York State Health Act which is critical to giving people some real opportunities, and in this time of COVID it's really daylighted the differences between folks that have and don't have insurance, and it's really unacceptable. And it's time that we consider what having healthcare for everyone means for everyone, and that it's imperative that we advanced that effort.
IT: What are the main issues facing the county right now?
LS: There are so many. My top issue initially running for the special and continuing on this kind of mainline would be to focus on public health, because it's really all encompassing and talks about thinking of a public health first approach. COVID clarified that, I think, for a lot of people that it may have not been as obvious for how important it is that we have a larger healthy community, or that in order to keep ourselves healthy, as opposed to just thinking about the individual, it really has that community focus.
But it also deals with issues of equity and inclusion, and how disproportionate impacts of COVID have been felt in communities of color and so how can we address that? How can we think about a living wage for frontline workers that have been out there taking care of us over the last year, people that, you know, work in grocery stores, as well as doctors, nurses and emergency responders and pizza delivery folks. So I think that really thinking about things from public health wraparound services.
Public health gets into our housing crisis, which is another critical issue that I've been highlighting. We need housing around here. We need all kinds of housing, and I certainly heard from community members’ concerns about cost. Affordability is a key issue, but we also have a quality issue around housing and just a straight up supply issue. We do not have enough housing. And so I would advocate for building housing of all kinds.
I serve on the Community Housing Development Fund, which has been an incredibly successful, city-county-Cornell initiative, and actually sitting on the legislature I've gotten to pass along with the rest of the legislature, the most recent MLU for another six years of this initiative. So far it's funded more than 800 units of affordable housing in this community, and that's not easy to do. So I mean it's seed money, but what it does is it leverages federal and state dollars to bring to Ithaca and to Tompkins County for affordable housing projects. But we also need other kinds of housing. We need senior housing. We need single family housing; that's a tough one to build, that's for sale, that's, you know ownership opportunities.
So, that is another big issue that I see in the community right now that I want to be a loud voice for, really, because I think being clear that we need the housing, and that we've heard the pain points for folks that need rent relief and we need to do that and we do have federal funding that's helping with that right now as well. But in the end, our lack of housing supply creates this market where the prices are too high and there's no ceiling because there's just such a limited supply.
IT: What experiences do you have that will translate to serving on County Legislature?
LS: I’ve been on the council for almost three months. It's not too long but it's, it's long enough to see how the legislature operates. So it's essentially 14 peers, sitting at a table, or Zoom right now, trying to decide and persuade and bring good evidence to advance policy that county staff actually implements. It's really been interesting. I've never been an elected official before. I've worked for the county before and I've done the work on the staff side before, and I work on a lot of these issues every single day in my day job, but this is a little bit of a different vantage, so that's interesting for me.
Why I would like people to support me, why I would love to have the vote of my constituents in district two, is that I want to be a champion for this community. And in doing so, one of the ideas I'd like to bring is to advocate strongly for a county strategic plan that really unifies and guides our future policies. I think this is something that may be starting to get legs a little, and I continue to talk about it at the legislature.
We would have to come up with a strategic vision that kind of sets priorities in that plan, and I would propose a vision that prioritizes our three greatest challenges and turns them into opportunities that would help the county live its values and have our community members live the values that they believe in. And those would be focusing on climate action, public health and housing, and inclusive communities. I think if we started with those very broad categories, which are critical issues, some of them are existential issues, that we could create some very efficient and effective policies moving forward, at least in the next five and 10 years. That's about the lifespan of a strategic plan. So that's one reason is that I have a vision, and I think that I'm ready to begin moving forward now.
The other thing is I'm on the job, I'm doing the work. I'm serving on these committees, I am the liaison out in the community, I'm reaching out to district two. I'm hearing from people now. And by the time this new term begins I'll be nine months on this job, which will give me a good footing and a chance to already be moving, and taking action on behalf of the constituents. And lastly, I would say, we're getting ready to go into a time of great transition at the county and at the city.
Elected officials and key level staff have recently left and or are getting ready to transition out of their elected positions. So for the county level, the county administrator just stepped down and stepped away from Tompkins County, as did the leading financial director, and we have some key hires that are directors of different departments. I will be taking an active role over the next nine months in helping search and select those new leaders for the county. Likewise, we're going to have four or five new legislators coming on.
So there's already going to be tremendous transition and two of our longest serving legislators, Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, who is the chair of the legislature, and Martha Robertson, have both been serving for 20 years and this is their last term. And so, we will be losing a lot of institutional knowledge and on-the-ground experience. I think that I can serve as an effective bridge there, and there'll be a lot of new blood already coming in. A lot of new folks are still running for these roles on County Legislature, so there will be a lot of transition, and I think it would be helpful for stability and to have experience already seated.
IT: What are your thoughts on the rising property taxes in the county and what do you think is the best way to combat them?
LS: It’s a big issue, and it’s a state issue. I grew up in the Mid-Atlantic where nobody talks about property taxes because the bulk of the taxation falls into sales tax or into income tax, which are potentially other ways to offset and move away from the focus on property taxes to think more about income taxing. It's a little fairer, in how it's distributed [...] We should be advocating for fairness in taxation and thinking about all the different jurisdictions that tax. I live in the city, so I get taxed in the city, I get taxed in the county, I get taxed at the school level.
Both of those governments and the school district need funding, and are required to gather taxes in order to support the services they provide and they all provide critical services from the city, providing infrastructure services to the county, providing social services to our schools where both my kids attend and I certainly want them to be excellent public schools and we have very good public schools. And so, you know, what do we cut? So there's always that balance — are you going to cut, or are you going to find other ways to fund?
And right now is a hard time because everyone tightened their belts in the last year over COVID. So some of that lost revenue, or some of those, those belt tightening practices are hopefully going to feel a bit of a reprieve from the federal funding that's coming through so that won't have to be on the backs of taxpayers. But long term, I'm interested in looking at how we can give individual property owners some real kind of relief on taxing, on property taxes, and this travels right to the renter.
This is not just a homeownership problem because I certainly know that when property taxes go up, if there's a landlord, certainly rent is going to go up and so it travels right down to the pocket of the person living there whether they rent or own. And so this is an acute issue, and I think it's going to be a very long term approach to thinking about how we can help our community members and stem the tide while still providing the services that everyone wants and expects. I would like to band the community together instead of pitting people who are maybe a landlord against a tenant like we really need to work together on this issue as a community.
One thing that's, that's in place right now that that the Human Services Coalition website hosts right now is a portal for New York State funding which offers rent relief, and that requires tenants and landlords to work together, actually, to be eligible for it, but it's out there and it's real money that can help people. They back-date back to the beginning of 2020. And I think that, you know, maybe that's the first opportunity to bring those groups together to say that everybody's feeling the pain of property taxes and how can we work together on this issue.
Veronica Pillar (District 2)
Ithaca Times: What made you run for this position?
Veronica Pillar: I started thinking about it less than a year ago, actually, when Anna Kelles won her Assembly primary, and I had come to realize how important local government is to the core of some of my grassroots activism, like asking city councilors and county legislators to make certain decisions on certain issues that my comrades and I thought were for the best for the people who live in the county, and especially the most marginalized people here. And I wanted to make sure that the person representing me had that kind of grounding and shared my people-focused, justice-focused values.
And so I didn't immediately jump to the conclusion that I should run, but the more I thought about it, the more I realized that like, I could do this job, I could do this job well. I'm clear in what I'm bringing to it and where I show up. I think I have a lot of the coalition building, listening, connecting people skills necessary and just in the course of thinking I want to be involved in choosing who's going to be the next legislator. After talking to people who are doing really good work advocating for people’s needs to be met throughout Tompkins County, my first thought was seeing if there was anyone else who lived in the district that I could rally behind and support for the legislator role, which I didn't find. And so I decided to step up and run for it myself.
IT: What are the main issues facing the county right now?
VP: So one big thing is our housing crisis that we're basically in. I think that we, as a county, collectively have the resources to house everybody. But there's lots of housing instability, whether that's unhoused people, people living in really poor conditions, rental places, people with rents that they can't really afford to pay, and folks who want to buy homes but can’t financially afford to do so. The housing stock of what's available to live in, and especially to buy is, I think, pretty limited in the types of options available. And then you've also got, especially in this district, people who own their homes and maybe have for decades, but the rising property taxes are something I hear people stressed out about a lot, especially people who are facing retirement and fixed incomes and just want to stay in the homes they've been in for a long time. So that's one big issue, housing across the board, because I think housing is a human right.
So how can we make housing safe, accessible and affordable for everyone, no matter their situation and income? I think that climate justice and sustainability is a big one. It's sort of a broad overarching issue, but it's going to be affecting the county more and more in coming years as climate change progresses. And honestly I think that Tompkins County is not going to face the worst effects of the climate crisis as much as it will become a place for climate refugees to come and move. And so we really need to prepare for that, as well as try to reduce our own emissions and think about taking bold action now towards sustainable energy use in a way that also prioritizes equity for the most marginalized people living in our county.
And then I think public safety is another big issue. We just went through this whole Reimagining Public Safety process, trying to untangle what does safety even mean? And how do we provide everyone with the means to feel safe and secure living here in ways that don't necessarily rely on the status quo or on policing as heavily as we have in the past. And so the implementation of the Reimagining Public Safety plan that was passed a couple months ago, how we feel about that, and how we can do that, using resources in the most, dignity-affirming progressive way possible, it's going to be really important in the coming year or so.
IT: What experiences do you have that will translate to serving on County Legislature?
VP: I’ve been active recently in things like the Tompkins County Anti-Racist Coalition and for a long time in the Showing Up for Racial Justice chapter. So through that, we’ve been working and partnering with other grassroots organizations to try to get a couple of things like getting more people involved with their community and advocating for justice for folks, and this involves working on accountability in partnership with people of color-led organizations doing really good community support work, like the Multicultural Resource Center, like Black Hands Universal, like Black Lives Matter Ithaca. And then I also [in the] beginning-middle of the pandemic, I was involved behind the scenes a lot with Mutual Aid Tompkins, and one of the things I was doing with a whole group of other people was our immediate needs matching program where we had a form people to fill out and then a phone number e-book email address.
People could contact if they needed something like material or support, whether it was petty cash to pay a bill, or groceries delivered or you know, like, work boots for a job or a ride somewhere, tutoring for their kid or things like that. People would contact us seeking that and people would also contact us offering things, and so we would try to match them together, as well as people would just straight up donate money to Mutual Aid Tompkins so we'd give that out to folks. It was challenging, I will say, especially to be met directly with individuals with huge, huge needs. And you know, not able to meet them fully. So people would come and be like, I need to pay rent, and [...] it was not at the level of something we could solve. Like through that system. But we put in a lot of work deciding what our boundaries are around ability to support people materially, making sure always to respond to people compassionately and doing our best to connect with everybody.
And it also really opened my eyes. I connected with a lot of people who I wouldn't have otherwise, and just got to see more directly, through essentially, piles of direct personal anecdotes — what are people lacking throughout the county? What barriers are they facing? This is the middle of a pandemic that we're coming out of, but a lot of these things, like a lot of the problems people are facing, it's not like, oh, everything was totally fine, they had a huge safety net, and then the pandemic knocked everything out. It's like, no, people were barely hanging on, and then the pandemic knocked everything out. It’s not like the one table fell out from under them and now they are in some level of crisis So I think a huge part of the county's mission is choosing where to spend resources, create programs, and make policies that could shift the landscape we're living in so that people aren't in places like that. And so I think having that level of knowledge and experience with people in need is really going to be helpful to me as a legislator, and this has been reinforced through some of the canvassing I've been doing, talking about the struggles people are facing navigating systems.
IT: What are your thoughts on the rising property taxes in the county and what do you think is the best way to combat them?
VP: One way that people think about combating that is by increasing our tax base by building more housing and having more real property here in Tompkins County that can be taxed, because then everybody's tax rate would go down. And I think we also need to build more housing because the rental vacancy rate in Ithaca is about 1%. That's way too low. And there's just much more demand for living, kind of in the center of the county, than there is housing available for folks. So that would address both those issues. But also I think we need to look at how we use property taxes. We put a large burden on property taxes to fund a lot of things.
And I think we need to look at how we could shift that. For instance, I would like the county to shift that burden to, at least to an income tax, rather than a property tax. Income taxes are progressive, property taxes are regressive. So that people with resources and with money flowing in are providing some relatively small fraction of that resources to support the county, versus people who are facing a tax burden is a reason to not buy a house and have somewhere more stable for the family to live.
This is beyond the county level, but I'm pretty disappointed that the New York Health Act wasn't brought to a vote this session at the state level, because if it had passed, and if it does pass in a future session, that would actually lower the property tax burden, because a lot of our county property taxes go to funding Medicaid, which is super unusual. New York is the only state that requires so much of Medicaid funding to come from the counties. If we have the New York Health Act that would eliminate that immediately.
Vanessa Greenlee (District 8)
Ithaca Times: What made you run for this position?
Vanessa Greenlee: During the pandemic I’ve had a lot of time to think and sit back and watch the world. I’ve always been an environmentalist at heart and someone interested in people being treated fairly and equitably before the word social justice was coined. When this seat opened from David McKenna, who served our district for 12 years, I was looking around and nobody was running and I had a cathartic moment and realized we have so much work to do. We have a lot of work to do in terms of our environment and in the way people have equal opportunity and access under the law. I’m at a time in my life and career, I’m in my early 40s, where l have had some experience I could put to work, but I’m young enough that I have a lot of energy and a lot of ideas. I couldn’t just stand by and hope somebody else does the work. I felt compelled to do the work.
IT: What are the main issues facing the county right now?
VG: We’re on the brink of a great energy transition. We’ve got these new technologies available — wind, solar, heat pumps — so that’s the immediate, obvious solution to, at scale, get us off of dependance of fossil fuels. But there are a lot of implementation issues the county as faces that comes with that. One is just the price, the affordability of those. There are a lot of different ways people can be adopters of those technologies, there’s community solar but then where do those solar fields go, same with wind. Are we talking offshore or are we talking about using land here?
Me coming from an agricultural background, I’m aware of competing interests for land. […] We also need to make sure we’re meeting our food needs. There’s a major issue there, particularly in our rural area where people can see the changing landscape. Whether we explore community choice aggregation where residents can use bulk purchasing power, or we look at how to scale up heat pump technologies and geothermal technologies where a trained workforce is a limiting factor, affordable clean energy is a huge issue. Second is delivering on broadband county wide.
We’ve been chasing this for 10 years, and obviously the pandemic set us back on our heels. This is an equity issue where a household might not have access to modern telecommunication for education or telemedicine. It affects access to social interaction which is important to mental health. And then local food systems. As we face climate adaptation, there’s the very real prospect of having more crises than the pandemic.
We don’t know what’s coming, but the next decades will challenge us in ways we haven’t been challenged before. We need to look at food supply, so we don’t see food dumped upstate and pigs not making it to market because the infrastructure isn’t there to get it from producer to processor to local consumer.
IT: What experience do you have that you think will translate to serving on County Legislature?
VG: My first career was K-12 education, I have a masters in curriculum and instruction, and one of my last teaching jobs was to found an experimental STEM middle school that was a private-public partnership between a large non-profit and the state Department of Education. It was an educational process that was integrated in the community, working with local businesses and educating students with skills and knowledge gaps [employers] were facing in their talent search, and then working with community colleges and public systems to make a school-to-job pipeline that was based on things the employers say they needed.
It’s relevant as we think about scaling up the availability of green energy. This is the goal of the county, and we’re hearing there’s not enough trained workforce to install these green technologies. We’re also talking a lot in reimagining public safety conversations about needing to do more sensitivity training and making sure our public safety officers and mental health providers are trained and tooled to make sure they have what they need to respond to all types of calls that come in, so that training background can be put to work for that as well.
I’m not claiming to have intimate knowledge of how to train a police officer or mental health specialist, but the art of training itself is its own field. When you bring people with process knowledge and content knowledge, that is how you get a good program off that ground. My second career has been in project management and communication, and plant science and modern agriculture, so as we talk about working with federal agencies on some of these issues the county is facing, I certainly have working knowledge of the [United States Department of Agriculture], and the National Science Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Those large initiatives are assets in keeping sustainable agriculture in concert with those equity issues that need to be driving our decision making and our adaptation to climate.
IT: What are your thoughts on the rising property taxes in Tompkins County, and what do you think is the best way to combat them?
VG: Our budget for 2021 draws heavily on the fund balance from previous years because revenues are down, so I think we can reasonably assume there will be some natural healing to our local revenue inputs as we get travel back post pandemic. But we’re at the brink of needing to retool our local economy, so I’m actually a proponent of really taking a step back. We need to do a full-scale assessment.
We’ve been in emergency mode for 15 months — we’ve had a public health crisis and have been prioritizing saving lives, and there have been some very important aspects of maintaining our county services and supports that we just haven’t had the fortune of time and focus to be able to address because we’ve been focusing on saving lives. Now we have two installments of American Rescue Plan funds and possible infrastructure money coming, and this is considered possibly a once-in-a-generation opportunity.
We need to take a breath, take a pause, do an environmental scan and make sure we’re not having a knee-jerk reaction to the stimulus funds coming in but that our investments are part of a strategic plan in things that will build local economy in a green, sustainable way and set us up so decades later people look back and say, ‘that legislature handled it well.’ I don’t think we’re at the point yet where we can address those taxes because we need to do an assessment.
Bob Lynch (District 8)
Ithaca Times: What made you run for this position?
Bob Lynch: The reason I’m running for Tompkins County Legislature is I think I can make a difference. And I say that because I've had about a 50 year association, one way or another, with the legislature, and I'm aware of its traditions, its temperament and its way of doing business. And I think I would make a good fit for that and I think I would help bring the legislature back to its roots.
I started covering the Tompkins County, what was then known as the Board of Representatives, in 1970. I was a volunteer reporter for WRFM, and they said we need some downtown news coverage so I went down there and started covering what was then the Board of Representatives. I got to know the people who were then representing us and I got to know the traditions, and I got to know the way they conduct this, and I followed the legislature. I became more actively involved in about 2017, when they had a decision to sell the old library building at Court and Cayuga streets to a real estate developer.
I thought at the time that the old library building which was built in 1967 was too good to lose, too good to tear down. So I urged the legislature to keep it for governmental offices either for the county, or for the City of Ithaca. They did not accept that recommendation. They decided to sell it to a real estate developer for $925,000 which is a fraction of what the standalone value should be. And I got increasingly involved and interested in the Tompkins County legislative process — re-interested is perhaps the best way to put it. So I have followed it very closely. Since that time, I have gotten a seat on the Enfield Town Board in 2019, and I have served on the Enfield Town Board for about 18 months now.
And so, I am experienced in local government, and I am the only candidate who is seeking this seat in the district who has active current elected governmental experience on an elected municipal board. And I think that experience matters. So I want to make a difference. I want to guide the County Legislature into the future. And that's why I'm running.
IT: What are the main issues facing the county right now?
BL: There are a number of issues. One of the important issues that's facing Tompkins County right now is what we're going to do with our downtown facilities. About two years ago, a little over two years ago, the County Legislature purchased, for $1.8 million, a lot at 408 North Tioga St., much of it is undeveloped. It was an old parking lot, and part of it has a two story brick building on it. That was huge, the central offices, and that building would be demolished and a new three or four story office building would be constructed on the site. There's been a Downtown Facilities Committee panel to discuss the design of that new building. The problem is that I have not yet seen a business case made for why we need those offices, because the construction, together with the associated renovation, might cost $20 million or more. And that's a lot of money. That's 10 times our Enfield Town Budget for a year. And to me, it's important that we have the numbers in hand before we start moving the shovels.
Furthermore, in these past two years, the County Legislature, and its Downtown Facilities Committee have convened a number of meetings and most of them have been closed door executive sessions to discuss so-called real estate matters and real estate acquisition. I have a question. And I think the people of my district have a question. And that is, we've already bought the land on which this building would sit. Why do we need executive sessions to discuss real estate matters? There may be a good reason that we haven't been told.
And I think we need a little more transparency from our County Legislature. One of my pillars of leadership that I am running on is transparency. I think we need to shed more light on day-to-day, week-to-week, month-to-month, legislative matters. I'd like to bring the legislature back to its roots, back to the roots that I experienced as a young reporter back in 1970, when I covered my first meeting of what is now the Tompkins County Legislature. There are some very good people sitting on the legislature. I don't want to give the wrong impression, but I think there are some systemic challenges to leadership that I hope that maybe I could help deal with as a member of the legislature.
IT: What experiences do you have that will translate to serving on County Legislature?
BL: I have a rural district. My rural district encompasses the town of Newfield and southern Enfield, and there are a lot of rural people here, and sometimes rural thinking and rural values and rural priorities are a little different from those of larger cities, even small cities like Ithaca. I grew up on a farm in the northern end of the Finger Lakes in the town of Phelps. I was plowing fields, and raising chickens and tending to cows, when most other kids were playing basketball or football in high school. I'm a farm boy. I think my rural roots help in terms of relating to my rural population. I think my experience on the Enfield Town Board is a helpful attribute as well.
I am the only candidate, in this race for District 8 County Legislature, is an elected municipal representative. I've been on the Enfield Town Board for a year-and-a-half. The Enfield Town Board has had its share of controversies, but I think I've tried to navigate those staying true to my principles on one point and trying to build coalitions and attempt to compromise, as well. So I think the ability to work within government and the ability to relate to a rural population are two things I bring to this race.
I've also lived in this district now for more than 50 years. I came to Cornell in 1968, and I moved to my home on Grey Road in the town of Enfield near Robert Treman Park in 1969 when I was a Cornell student. My dad built this house on this property, and I lived here ever since. I love this community. I love Tompkins County. I can relate to its people. I relate to its geography. I love the greater Ithaca area, and I love the government that it has established. I'm familiar with the governmental functions of Tompkins County, and I am familiar with the area, and I have lived here a long time, and I have put down roots. And I think that helps.
IT: What are your thoughts on the rising property taxes in the county and what do you think is the best way to combat them?
BL: Well, we have been fortunate in this county that we have a rising value of assessments, that yes the tax is rising because in many cases, the property assessments rise. We have experienced real estate inflation in this community and homeowners enjoy that when they sell their homes. But the problem you have is people on fixed incomes who don't want to sell their homes. They open the assessment letters every few years and they find that for some reason their properties are appreciated. Well, even though the tax rate might stay stable, if your tax assessment has doubled, that means your taxes are going to double. And that is a problem we have. And part of the problem is we have a lot of tax exempt property in this community, owned by universities, colleges and others. And it is a problem.
There's no easy answer to it, but I guess you start coping with increased taxes, with increased governmental economy, and it gets right back to what I said earlier, do we need a $20 million new office complex? Maybe we can save a little money there and keep the taxes in check. It's a tough thing, there are a lot of unfunded mandates that we, in the state of New York and in Tompkins County, have to cope with. And a lot of those expenditures are made by Albany legislators, and by others in state government and is totally out of our control. So, taxes are a tough question. I pay taxes. Most of my constituents pay taxes and they don't like paying taxes. So I guess the bottom line, it starts with governmental economy, pinch your pennies. If you watch your pennies, the dollars will take care of themselves.
Greg Mezey (District 13)
Ithaca Times: What made you run for this position?
Greg Mezey: I’m passionate about improving quality of life and being an active participant in my community, whether it was as an employee at Cornell when I chaired the employee assembly, or as a student at Cornell getting actively involved in a number of different organizations on campus. I felt strongly that I have the time and capacity to serve, and I think we’re really at a critical juncture with the post-pandemic economic recovery. Sort of rebuilding our county government to be stronger and more efficient as we’re pulling out of the … pandemic. … I think there’s a number of things that I feel my skill set, my background, my experience would really lend itself to.
IT: What are the main issues facing the county right now?
GM: I think the biggest thing, obviously right, is how we come out strong post-pandemic. There’s a couple of issues to economic recovery, making sure we’re investing in our workforce and small businesses, creating opportunities to attract new businesses and industries in Tompkins County. … The pandemic really took a toll on a number of local governments, the county government, and I think we’ve had some turnover with our county administrator and a number of key people on staff at the county level. We have a number of legislators that are siphoning off.
There’s a real need to make sure that we are stable in that new transition as new people come on as we sort of rebuild our county government to be more efficient and better because of the work that we do now to relay the groundwork post-pandemic. Making sure that we have effective operations. Child care is a big issue that ultimately [for] people out of the workforce makes it more difficult for people to find the jobs or get the jobs that they’d like or that they’re trained for or that they aspire to have. … To continue the work of the public safety initiatives that have been going on between the city and the county.
And then housing. I think we need to look at the type of housing, the variety of housing stock that we have throughout the county and really work to try to advocate and encourage the development of a variety of housing types to make sure that Tompkins County is livable and affordable for as many folks as possible.
IT: What are your thoughts on the rising property taxes in the county and what do you think is the best way to combat them?
GM: We’ve definitely seen the value through the assessor’s office on property types increase, and that’s a good thing that home values are increasing for those that own homes. It does make it challenging for new people to enter the market. That’s why I think looking at the type of housing stock that we have, making sure that we have affordable housing, workforce housing, again, a diverse housing stock.
I think the biggest way to combat rising taxes and costs is to make sure we have a good hard look at our expenses at the county level, and that’s to the point of what I sort of call “government efficiency” – making sure that we’re diligent in the budget process; that we look at the whole picture; that we as legislators if we are going to have to pass something through property tax, is this absolutely necessary, are there ways that we can offset a cost here with a reduction here?
IT: What experiences do you have that will translate to serving on the County Legislature?
GM:I worked at the Statler Hotel at Cornell for about five years as the director of food and beverage. After that, in 2015 I started working for an operational efficiency consulting firm based in Providence [RI] and traveled all over the country and did a few international projects as well where we would go into large full-service hotels, which were this big, mega resorts — very complex, number of different departments — and we would look for opportunities to improve processes, to reduce expenses, to grow revenue, and we would work and collaborate with the employees, the managers, the owners of these properties to develop solutions that made a healthier organization. I think my work as an operational efficiency consultant will lend itself well. [I] have a desire to dig in and investigate and ask questions and be curious, and then also to listen and to understand. Understand the needs of … the guests, what are the needs of the employee, what are the needs of the manager and the owner, all the stakeholders.
Samantha Lushtak (District 13)
Ithaca Times: What made you run for this position?
Samantha Lushtak:I have been doing environmental health and safety work for well over a decade now. I’m a certified safety professional and a certified instructional trainer. I have worked with huge international companies as well as small mom-and-pop stores and individuals at home. I work a lot with civil servants — police, fire, medical. What happened was I had a number of friends and neighbors and people in and outside my district that are around Tompkins County approach me when we found out that Martha Robertson was not going to run again, and they said, ‘Hey, Reimagining Public Safety is a big deal, and you have the background. We could really use someone who knows what they’re talking about, who also has experience and expertise using plain language with people who don’t know what we’re talking about and technical language with the experts, and acting as that liaison and helping to have a positive impact on what this draft proposal is going to look like.’ So that’s what really started it.
IT: What experiences do you have that will translate to serving on the County Legislature?
SL: For one, my professional background. I need to be technically proficient and work with a wide variety of experts – technical experts, people who are in the field … on top of that I need to be able to take all of that information and disseminate it into tangible information that can be taught to employees or people who I have no idea what I’m talking about. This ability to liaise and speak to a variety of people on their level is something very unique. It’s a skill set I have. I’m happy to use it to everybody’s advantage, and I think it would be very helpful on the legislature.
But moreover, I believe I would be one of the few, if not the only legislator who’s been on unemployment for over a year because of this pandemic. I know that some of the legislators have children, but I’m not sure if they have children who were getting out of diapers during the pandemic. It’s really hard to find child care if you’re not at the preschool age. My daughter just turned four. There are a variety of personal and professional experiences that would be unique to my seat should I win.
IT: What are the main issues facing the county right now?
SL: The reimagining public safety [initiative] is really what started this for me. I think that what we really need to do, and something that I tend to do, is we need to get all the key players in the same room, and we need to include the sheriff’s office because everything that’s happening right now, there’s all this hullabaloo about Ithaca City Police Department, and what’s happening with them is extremely important because there will be trickle-down and trickle-out effects outside of the city.
But if we can start the basis of these conversations by saying, “This is what we’d like the feel to be; this is what our end goal is,” and then let's break up into city and county and work together to figure out what’s going to allow us to accomplish that. I think that type of communication is really where we need to start to lay that solid foundation. Another thing as we started talking about is child care. There’s an issue with child care. I know when we first came to Ithaca, I was working full time, my husband was working full time, and I could not find full-time child care for a child who was still in diapers. She had been in full-time school in other locations, she was used to it, and … there were just waiting lists, waiting lists upon waiting lists, and all I could find were three-hour programs, which really doesn’t allow for anybody to have a full-time job. So I would really like to not only address the lack of child care, but the lack of affordable child care, because if you look at some of these places that do have full-time – a very popular and well done one would be Cornell’s daycare or child care – it’s incredibly expensive. If you look to places like Coddington Community Center, which is where we ultimately went, they have a slide-and-scale, and it’s far more in reach, but it’s in high demand. So what I would like to do is focus on some of the other community centers, for example the Ellis Hollow Community Center, which has an existing child care program, but it’s only three hours a day and there are two teachers.
