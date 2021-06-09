ITHACA, NY -- The Democratic primary is coming up on June 22, so the Ithaca Times talked with candidates in the contested races on this year’s ballot. Marty Hiller and Robert Cantelmo are running for Ward 5 to replace outgoing council member Deb Mohlenhoff. Incumbent Cynthia Brock is re-running for her spot representing Ward 1 against Yasmin Rashid and Shaniya Foster. Below are Q&As with Hiller, Cantelmo and Brock. Rashid and Foster did not respond to repeated interview requests, so their campaign announcements are shared below. Early voting begins this Saturday, June 12. Keep an eye out for next week’s Ithaca Times for more on the County Legislature candidates. Visit TompkinsCountyNY.gov/boe for more information.
Marty Hiller (Ward 5)
Ithaca Times: What made you decide to run?
Marty Hiller: Ithaca is my home. I’ve lived here for 18 years, the last five in fall creek. I’ve raised a child here. I’ve become really invested in this community. I’m running for office because I want to move our city to a future that is affordable, sustainable and socially just. The local issues that we’re currently dealing with in city government are really important to me. I’ve been doing community service ever since I moved here, both at our local Ecovillage and as president of the Community Gardens. Working with Common Council seems like a natural next step to the work I’m already doing.
IT: What main issues do you think the city needs to address in the immediate future?
MH: We need to work on recovering from the economic impacts of the pandemic. The reimagining public safety initiative is a really important thing happening right now, and we have a whole set of related issues that are connected to affordable housing, sustainability, the Green New Deal and the urban growth we’re experiencing. We need to grow the city in a sustainable direction and in a direction that is socially just and equitable.
IT: What are your thoughts on the housing crisis in Ithaca, particularly the lack of lower-income housing? And when people talk about “affordable” housing, what does affordable mean to you?
MH: So one of the issues is the city is growing and we’re facing population pressure that means we have to provide more housing to accommodate those people. We don’t need to accommodate within city limits and we should be increasing cooperation with the town. That would expand the area and reduce pressure on the downtown area. We should also consider rent stabilization to reduce upward pressure on rents, and look at opportunities for affordable condo developments so there are ownership options for people looking for stability or to build equity. I favor building in high density clusters.
One thing happening right now that’s putting pressure on the city is we’re offering tax abatements on developers to bring them in and get growth to happen faster, but tax abatements mean we’re growing our population faster than we’re growing the tax base. We need to reexamine that situation and see if we can find other ways to bring in developers that don’t give up so much of our revenues. We should be trying to identify ways we could reduce risk of development to keep more of that profit in the city.
When you look at the income profile of this city there are really stark differences between the lower income and higher income ends of the range, and I’m not convinced the area median income (AMI) is a really good measure of what life looks like for people living under the AMI, My feeling is the distinction between affordable and market rate housing is hiding the fact we don’t really have a middle class anymore. I think we should be trying to build housing that matches our demographic profile so the amount of housing at different income levels reflects the population. That way you don’t have a situation where there’s a lot of housing available for a small population, and very little available for another population, so that people are able to find something within their range
IT: The current Common Council is working on making changes to the structure of city government, though many of the current council members will no longer be in office when it goes to public referendum. What are your thoughts on this?
MH: This Common Council that takes office in 2022 is just going to be there for two years, and it will take time to learn our way around, and the whole council is up for reelection in 2023 because of the census. So if we’re talking about a process more than a year in length, if you end up with a potential shift in either case, I’m not entirely sure about that. My answer is I’ve only recently heard about it and haven’t spent time looking at it yet. I would be in a better position to answer once I understand the government’s administrative structure in more detail.
The outgoing Council members have many years of experience with the current structure, and they know more than we will as newcomers about its strengths and shortcomings.
IT: What experience do you have that will translate well to serving on Common Council?
MH: I’ve been involved in community service work in one kind of another since I’ve moved here. The work I’ve done with the community gardens includes interfacing with city officials and developers and requires a lot of negotiations. I have had to forge agreements between people with very different perspectives and goals, and the team building and consensus building that I’ve learned at Ecovillage is valuable in any situation and would be valuable in city government as well. I’m a scientist and engineer, I have a doctorate from MIT, and I’ve learned to pick up information really quickly and understand complex systems. As an engineer, I’m oriented to finding practical solutions to problems, which is valuable in a whole range of fields including government. I have a really deep knowledge of sustainability because I lived at Ecovillage for over 12 years and have done my own energy retrofits on the house I live in. The next step in the Green New Deal is figuring out what to do with housing stock and I have a lot of experience in that area and a longstanding interest in sustainability.
Robert Cantelmo (Ward 5)
Ithaca Times: What made you decide to run?
Robert Cantelmo: I’m running because I really fell in love with Ithaca. It’s the city where my wife and I started our family. Like a lot of people, I moved here for Cornell but I really fell in love with the community since we’ve been here and I feel a responsibility to give back. The last three years I’ve volunteered on the Public Safety and Information Commission. I’m chair of that and have had the chance to work with city staff, non-profits and members of public to address issues of safety, public access to information, issues on the Commons and more. I’ve been encouraged by members of Common Council, including [outgoing Ward 5 Adlerperson] Deb Mohlenhoff to run. I’ve been endorsed by her, Laura Lewis, Rob Gearhart, Stephen Smith, Ducson Nguyen and Seph Murtagh. I was also endorsed by recently stepped down chief of staff Dan Cogan. I’ve had great opportunities working with them.
IT: What are the main issues you think the city needs to address in the immediate future?
RC: I see three main issues and they’re interrelated. First, I think reforming public safety is a challenge and opportunity for our community to have kind of a historic moment to take advantage of. We need to pay careful attention to the implementation process. Implementation is gonig to have its own set of challenges, and we need people who are well equipped to set intermediate benchmarks and stay apprised of the process. We have to make sure the funding being allocated to this process are going to the most progressive reforms. Second is the ongoing housing crisis — high rents and low vacancy rents. There’s been a lot of uncertainty that working families have been dealing with over the last year and more, and I think it's incumbent on our elected representatives to kind of really laser in on this issue. I think there’s been a lot of good work that’s been done to expand the stock available, but new housing coming online takes time. We need to take action on some of the regulatory powers from Albany, such as the Emergency Tenant Protection Act, which will provide immediate relief for people struggling. The third challenge is we need to uphold our commitment to the Green New Deal by improving building standards, supporting development that promotes walkability and reduces carbon emissions through proximity to TCAT.
IT: What are your thoughts on the housing crisis in Ithaca, particularly the lack of lower-income housing? And when people talk about “affordable” housing, what does affordable mean to you?
RC: We need to have a broad spectrum approach to this. We want to encourage mixed income development where we can. If we can get greater concessions on lower income housing, we leverage our ability to promote development that is targeted at or below [area median income]. I think 50-70% range is a doable target, but would like to see that lower, especially with the COVID economic impact. The more we can get for affordable housing the better. There’s already been a lot of great work from INHS and Habitat for Humanity that create alternative avenues for homeownership. We need to expand the stock of housing and attempt to slow down the appreciation of rents, and cool down the county’s overheated property values and property tax.
IT: The current Common Council is working on making changes to the structure of city government, though many of the current council members will no longer be in office when it goes to public referendum. What are your thoughts on this?
RC: The move comes at an interesting time for us. We’ve had the opportunity to have a chief of staff role in the city and a city manager feels a lot like an evolution of that position. I see it as a more institutionalized role of a city manager role, responsible to the council as a whole. And then I don’t know if we’d maybe have an at-large mayor who acts like chairman of the board — it could take various forms. The institutionalization of a primary administrator is a benefit to us. There are a lot of moving pieces in city government, and we’ve seen a lot of success in the county administrator role of [former administrator] Jason Molino, and i think Ithaca would benefit. There will be a lot of turnover on council this year, so it’s important to have individuals familiar with how city government operates. It’s going to be a heavy lift to finalize this. We have to get out there and talk to residents and learn about concerns, communicate things that are unclear and have a full understanding of how this will impact daily life.
IT: What experience do you have that will translate well to serving on Common Council?
RC: So I’m a political economist by training, so I sort of have the requisite research and data skills that are really useful in formulating public policy. I know from my work on the commission [those skills] have been useful to members of Council. Prior to Ithaca I worked in the non-profit sector for about 10 years doing public policy research and international democratic governance work, working with emerging democracies internationally, specifically in South Asia and the Middle East. All that lends itself to being an elected official — promoting a two-way dialogue between voters and officials is something I’ve always considered in my role. I’m energized by getting out and talking to citizens. A common refrain is people want to have a better understanding of what is planned in city government, and Ii think a commitment to staying out there and having regular meetings with your constituency [...] is useful to make sure we’re on the right path. Policymakers need to be adaptive. They’re not to be people operating on what they think is best, they need to be plugged in and democratize the process.
Cynthia Brock (Ward 1)
Ithaca Times: What made you decide to re-run for this position?
Cynthia Brock: In the next couple of years, there's going to be some fairly large projects that will have a tremendous impact on the city, and the first ward. And I wanted to be a part of those processes. The first is basically the implementation of the Reimagining Public Safety plan that the City Council and the Tompkins County Legislature recently adopted, and that will obviously have a tremendous impact on how we provide services to our community. And basically, the health, safety, and welfare of our citizens and are our businesses. So being a part of that process is important. In the coming years, we will also be implementing the South Hill neighborhood plan, which is a zoning process that will determine where appropriate locations are for increased density in South Hill and areas for low-density zoning, that has been an ongoing concern for area residents, and I didn't want to leave that undone, so I felt a very strong commitment to see that through to the end to make sure that residents have an active voice in that process. The city is also looking to redraw its electoral boundaries, which it will do as a result of the 2020 census. We are also looking at possibly changing our government structure, you know, will we have a mayor where we have a city manager, will it be some combination of the two? All of this will impact how our voices are heard in the city government, and I am very committed to maximizing the voice of our permanent residents. We are a community that has tremendous development pressures. Obviously, the influence of students and the universities has played a large role in how we manage our city. So I think that process requires deep thought in terms of the long-term impacts that it will have on our residents. So, I'm committed to being a part of that process, if possible.
IT: What are the main issues you think the city needs to address in the immediate future?
CB: Public safety is definitely a foremost concern. Nationwide, we are feeling the effects of economic stress associated with the pandemic. We're feeling the effects of constrained resources in terms of government budgets and what we're able to deliver. And also we're feeling the effects of, basically, the reckoning with racial bias in policing and working on the need to address that, both on a national level and here at home. These things are on the forefront of everyone's mind and it has to be addressed in order for our community to have the foundations that we need to thrive. And first and foremost is to create a community where people feel safe, where people feel protected, where people feel respected and valued. And all of that needs to come together. I think what the pandemic has done is highlight the benefits of privilege. A privilege that comes from, you know, being white, being male, being economically secure, being able to have access to quality health care or being able to work from home. You know, that privilege has been revealed in the starkest of forms, as a result of the pandemic. And we have a unique opportunity to take a close look at the breakdowns in our system that perpetuates that privilege and excludes others from having access to those opportunities. So how we take a look at that, how we address it, how we thoughtfully understand how all the pieces work together, and what we can do to unravel it should be a significant part of the conversation. Sometimes, in my view, the solutions are not easily understood. You really need to go deeper, and these become like really complex discussions that are worthy of attention, you know, these are not simple fixes, they're not because they're all intertwined together.
IT: What are your thoughts on the housing crisis in Ithaca, particularly the lack of lower-income housing? And when people talk about “affordable” housing, what does affordable mean to you?
CB: So, lack of affordable housing is a symptom. It's a symptom of the fact that real incomes have declined over the last 20 years. We have an economy that is addicted to cheap labor. We have an economy that is addicted and feels entirely justified to set up their entire workforce, which are part-time individuals who don't get benefits, who don't have job security, who don't get any type of retirement plan or health care, and, and as a society, we seem to accept that as an acceptable condition. So when we talk about growing jobs, we grow jobs and yeah that's great, we've got great job growth and I know people who've got four of them, but they have no job security, they have no health care and they have no benefits. And as we continue to facilitate that type of job growth, we create a population that is exploited by that profit motive. No amount of affordable housing is ever going to supply that need. Affordability is a factor of income. And why are we not addressing the fact that our economy is exploiting the explosion of low-wage labor? So if we're going to grow our economy based on the hospitality industry — which is notoriously the lowest paid, most vulnerable workers, seasonal workers — what kind of economy is that? We should be questioning that economy, and focusing time on what does it take to create a thriving community? Yes, of course, I'm going to be huge in support of affordable housing, absolutely, but the disparity of wealth and the loss of the middle class is having a huge impact, and it will continue to have an impact if we continue to focus our efforts on growing that type of economy for our community. The area median income [AMI] in the Ithaca metropolitan area is something like $82,000. It’s huge. So you can say well okay we're meeting 50% AMI. Well, yeah, it's still a tremendous amount of money that people don't have. The area median income in the Ithaca metropolitan area is enormous. So when we've talked about 50% 80% AMI, that's still market-rate housing that we're getting federal subsidies to perform, because the disparity of wealth and the loss of our middle class is driving our workers, farther and farther into the hole into a way that, that position that they can't get out of. So, again, these are symptoms of a larger problem and I'm glad we're spending our time thinking about the symptoms but we need to think about why it is that more and more and more people in our economy cannot afford housing. All these things that we talked about in terms of the pandemic revealing the lack of privilege, the most vulnerable workers are women. The most vulnerable, lowest-paid workers are women and people of color. And they're the ones cobbling together a part-time job at a store and a part-time job, you know, delivering food or working in a restaurant and they've got three four or five of these jobs but they can't get time off to spend time with their family, they can't invest in their future because they don't know where their next job will be. They don't know whether or not they can buy a car, because they don't know if they'll have the income. And that's the kind of economy that we are creating.
IT: The current Common Council is working on making changes to the structure of city government, though many of the current council members will no longer be in office when it goes to public referendum. What are your thoughts on this?
CB: My thinking on this has evolved over the years, and at this moment, I see the attraction of a city manager to take the management of our organization out of the political realm and make it more professional. We are a large organization. The city has just under 400 employees year-round, and our employees ramp up to under 700 employees during the summertime as we hire people in our summer youth programming, as well as for our streets and facilities when we do a lot of our road work. And I think having a professional manager of city operations is becoming more and more attractive to me as our organization grows more complex and the demands for services really require long-term view and planning. I think it's often been a disadvantage to municipalities. Oftentimes, long-term investments can have huge financial impacts, and mayors and councils are reluctant to be associated with making decisions that will result in increased fees and taxes. So, it might make it easier for us to make those consistent investments in our operations by having a non-political manager for the city. I'm still thinking about it, honestly, and it will come down to, I think, as part of the redistricting conversation, and as the city looks at how many representatives we would have, how many districts would there be, what would those districts look like, would representatives be at-large or based on districts, you know, all of those conversations, having that in conjunction with the city manager-mayor conversation.
IT:What is the most valuable experience you've gained working on Common Council over the years that you think makes you successful at this job?
CB: It’s probably a bunch of little things more than any one big thing. Learning to, I guess if I were just to highlight three things, recognizing that you are just one of many. You need to work with others to get anything done, to build relationships within your council, within the department within other municipalities. Through collective action and collaboration is, I think, the most effective way of instituting change. And that's kind of an interesting thing for me to say because I think, for the most part, I would be the first to say that I've often felt like an outsider within Council. And probably, then, in many ways, I'm limited in what I could do, because of the positions that I've taken. So balancing the need for that. And the recognition of the value of those connections while also maintaining a strong core principle that part of the job as Council [member] is to bring attention to issues and concerns. To make sure that they are articulated, that they are recorded and recognized, even if it means taking a voice against something that is different from the voice of the group. Both of those things come at a cost. Being an independent voice, or being part of a group has consequences. And you're constantly trading those two things off. Ultimately, I've learned that as much as it is useful to get along. I also have to sleep at night. So, voting my conscience and voting my principles is ultimately what determines the position I take, even if I know that my vote is just going to be one against nine. That's okay. Because part of your job is to bring attention to the outstanding questions that still need to be addressed. So that said, you do what you do on Council and make the best of your time there and find the other areas that you can be successful in achieving your goals and working on that.
Yasmin Rashid (Ward 1)
“I’m running for Common Council because I believe that everyone has a voice and while we may not always agree, compassion for and understanding of people should always be the purpose of communication along with an even ear for fairness,” Yasmin Rashid said.
Rashid is an American Muslim, New York born, woman of mixed Caribbean and Black descent, and single mother of three children. She is an abuse survivor and teen parent who understands how to overcome and persevere. Rashid has first-hand experience with the effects of gentrification, marginalization, homelessness, hunger, and police brutality. Rashid studied social sciences at Monroe Community College and is currently a Workforce Coordinator at Ithaca Reuse.
She works closely with both the re-entry apprenticeship and programming geared toward training our 55 and older community members, empowering them to be a continuing part of our workforce. Rashid is an executive board member for the Unbroken Promise Initiative which is a local grassroots non-profit that aims to address local economic and racial inequalities addressing racial and economic inequalities.
“As a true representative for the first ward I will maintain respect, integrity, transparency, understanding, and compassion, while listening to all the voices.” Rashid wants to bring issues to the forefront that impact First Ward residents:
A better focus on landlords denying Section 8 and other government subsidies. Helping to create more affordable housing that will lead to more homeownership. Coming up with creative ways to create city revenue other than increasing property taxes. Accountability for rental upkeep by inattentive landlords.
Police and community relations: Working closely with local police to enhance community relations by being a liaison first for the people, communication and accountability beyond BBQ’s. Sharing ineffective tactics and communication habits that only prove to further damage the relationship between local officers and the taxpayers who contribute to their salaries.
Child care: Increase and maintain adequate after school care programs through an array of community and municipal groups. Gather community members' concerns to bring to those who directly inform decisions. We must support caregivers to increase their ability to get and keep good paying jobs.
Shaniya Foster (Ward 1)
Shaniya Foster grew up in Ithaca and has lived here for almost 20 of her 25 years. She is a musician, poet, survivor, strong multi-racial woman, and proudly queer mother of three. She is deeply involved with Mutual Aid Tompkins, where she organizes community-sourced, solidarity-focused donation drives like through the Free Food Cabinets and free gift economy, and administers the Facebook group. She was a TCAT Ambassador, where she facilitated community outreach on how to improve the public bus system, until she was furloughed due to COVID-19. This work solidified her perspective that transit should be free and should frequent serving what are now transportation deserts in our city, like the one on West Hill where she lives in West Village Apartments. Her own experiences as a single mother have ignited her in the fight to make daycare free and accessible to all. She is running for Common Council so that she can be her community’s voice and fight for the changes we desperately need.
“My vision is an Ithaca where all people — and especially people of color and low-income people — make enough to feed their families, don’t have to fear eviction or live in seriously uninhabitable apartment conditions, and have outstanding daycare facilities. We can walk the streets without fearing harassment or racism at the hands of the police, free from slumlording and racial segregation, where we confront colorism and where we can have autonomy over our workplaces, homes and health. Really simple stuff,” she said.
