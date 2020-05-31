Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer entered the Democratic primary for the New York State Assembly 125th District seat as the only candidate currently holding an executive political office, having been elected to the supervisor position in 2016.
He ascended to the position after eight years spent on the Dryden Town Board while also working as an attorney based in Ithaca and serving on a multitude of countywide boards. He announced his candidacy for the State Assembly on Feb. 3.
Fixing Dryden’s broadband issues has emerged as one of Leifer’s main priorities, and he believes the same strategies he has been using to make progress on the issue locally can be extended statewide, making it possible for any municipality to build and own its own infrastructure. Doing so, Leifer said, would be the only way to inspire competition in the internet market, and he would use his work so far on the problem in Dryden to inform his efforts if he’s elected to Albany.
“I will immediately begin pushing for a statewide financing system to allow local governments to build their own internet services,” Leifer said. “The revenues would initially come from diverting money that has been set aside for programs that give money to private telecommunications companies to build their infrastructure. I would instead want to see that money redirected to a grant/loan fund for local governments that want to own their own infrastructure. The remainder would come from a bond. We need to treat this infrastructure the same way we treat electricity – as a necessity – and since it can generate revenue, it does not need to be funded by taxes.”
Further, Leifer has long argued that 5G, the latest data technology which was recently approved for the City of Ithaca, will not come to the more rural, less dense parts of the area because it won’t be financially lucrative for 5G providers. In turn, that will worsen the disparity between those who have internet access and those who don’t.
“Reducing healthcare costs and building out internet service will create more jobs and lower taxes,” Leifer said. “It will also give more people an equal chance to benefit from education and healthcare services that can be delivered either on-line or in person. Right now, many people are left out of educational opportunities or even healthcare because they may not have internet access or reliable transportation, or both.”
He laid out his top three legislative priorities as passing the New York Health Act, which would effectively introduce universal healthcare coverage to all New Yorkers, economic justice and the implementation of the Green New Deal. In terms of economic justice, Leifer specifically noted education access, eliminating property taxes in favor of a more progressive income tax, and setting a living wage mandate, among other things.
It’s clear that at least part of Leifer’s candidacy is borne out of the same frustration many upstaters feel towards the state government, particularly Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The state’s solutions, such as tax rebate policies, are an obfuscation in Leifer’s eyes and neglect to address the actual root problems that are spawned from burdensome healthcare spending, general rural inequality and more. He touts that his work as an attorney has given him an in-depth look at how those issues manifest themselves to hurt families and children.
“When I see the Governor tell municipalities to reduce spending by imposing a tax cap, yet he and the legislature continue to impose unfunded mandates, I see that they are out of touch with the local governments and the people who deliver municipal services,” Leifer said. “I can’t change that culture from Dryden, but I believe that I can if I am in Albany.”
