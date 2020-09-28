ITHACA, N.Y. – The City of Ithaca announced that Meadow Street sidewalks will be closed between the 400 Blocks of North and South Meadow St. Construction is set to begin on Sept. 29– Oct. 20.
The City of Ithaca Sidewalk Program will replace existing sidewalk along the Meadow St. bridge and at other locations within the construction site. Traffic delays should be expected, at times.
The City’s contractor, P.F. Vitale Construction will be establishing a construction work zone for excavation and concrete/asphalt restoration Monday thru Friday during work hours. Sidewalk closures will be in-place one side at a time. Traffic delays are expected as the two-lane traffic will be limited to one lane at times. Brief delays may occur along the route.
The City is asking travelers within the corridor follow the directions of the posted signs. Businesses will continue to be open, but may have new traffic patterns into and out of their driveways.
Questions can be forwarded to Johnathan Licitra, Sidewalk Program Manager, (607) 274-6534.
