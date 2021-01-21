ITHACA, NY -- Mayor Svante Myrick released a lengthy report detailing the review and findings of the incident on Oct. 22 that saw three protesters arrested and Ithaca police officers using pepper spray to disperse a crowd of demonstrators.
The report used the information captured on officers’ body cameras, as well as footage captured on cameras around and inside IPD headquarters, however those are without sound. Myrick said that the video footage was submitted to the Community Police Board so that they could decide whether Deputy Chief Vincent Monticello “escalated the situation” and if there was “racial bias in the arrest” of Massia White Saunders, a Black protester, on Meadow Street that afternoon.
The Community Police Board found that Monticello’s actions were appropriate and that “a situation which could have turned violent did not, partly due to DC Monticello’s presence at the scene.” The board also concluded that there is no evidence of racial bias against Saunders.
The report also addresses the arrest of Genevieve Rand later that same day. Rand was taken into custody after blocking a police vehicle from exiting the IPD parking lot to respond to a shots fired call. According to the report, after the officer asked her to move and she would not, Monticello arrested Rand for “obstructing governmental administration.” Myrick notes in his report that the police vehicle had its emergency lights on and that of note, a shooting homicide had already occurred in the preceding 24 hours.
The Community Police Board also investigated claims that Monticello intentionally misgendered Rand, referring to her using male pronouns. The video evidence does support this and show’s Monticello saying “arrest him.” After Rand corrected him, Monticello said “my mistake.” However, he then used male pronouns to refer to her twice more once inside the station. Rand again, objected, and Monticello said “my bad, OK?”
The board said that it found no malintent on Monticello’s part, but rather “an inadvertent violation of professional standards.” They also suggested a reminder about the importance of recognizing someone’s correct pronouns be sent to all IPD personnel.
In response to this, Myrick and IPD Chief Dennis Nayor required the retraining of IPD officers and leadership on the subject. One round of training on LBGTQ+ awareness in law enforcement has already since been completed, and more are planned for the future.
“Even if inadvertent, I know that misgendering a person can be very demeaning and dehumanizing to the person misgendered and others,” Myrick said.
The report lastly addresses the use of pepper spray against demonstrators. After the arrests earlier in the day, a group of protesters converged on the police station. According to the report, “much of the ensuing demonstration was not peaceful, even in its early hours.” Video shows a demonstrator climbing onto the entry roof to the station and jumping up and down while other demonstrators on the ground pounded and kicked the doors and sides of IPD’s entry lobby.
In the minutes before the deployment of pepper spray, the report states a group of protesters in the street were verbally and physically resisting efforts by police officers to arrest people, scuffling with officers, pushing officers back, screaming at them and kicking at them. The video shows officers repeatedly announcing that the crowd was an unlawful assembly and that they must disperse or be subject to arrest. Officers also warned that if they did not disperse, they would be subject to pepper spray.
An officer eventually deployed a “one second burst of pepper spray at the feet of the center front line of demonstrators,” after which the crowd broke up.
Myrick said the use of pepper spray “like any use of force against a crowd of demonstrators,” was a matter of concern and in need of investigation. The New York Attorney General declined to conduct the investigation due to jurisdictional issues and staffing limitations, so Myrick has asked the Community Police Board for a “full and impartial investigation.” In the request he specifically asks the board to answer the questions: Did IPD act appropriately in accordance with its police and procedures? Are there other, safer, alternatives for crowd dispersal that the board would recommend?
After reviewing the material personally, Myrick said he believes the rhetoric and behavior of some of the protestors was “dangerously unproductive and intended to provoke violence from onlookers.” He did, however, also acknowledge that many of the protestors that day did engage in meaningful dialogue with police officers about force abolition, the difficulty of the job reallocation of functions and resources, involvement in the political process, the SWAT van and militarization of police.
He ended the report by urging people to engage in the Reimagining Public Safety initiative.
“That work is too serious to be deterred by the most disruptive actors, because we must deliver a more just, less biased system of criminal justice in our city,” he said.
The full report is available here.
