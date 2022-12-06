For a brief period of time it seemed like Ithaca’s seemingly never ending search for a new Chief of Police was coming to an end after Mayor-elect Laura Lewis released the agenda for the December 7 Common Council meeting with current Acting Chief of Police John Joly as her final pick for the position.The Mayor-elect chose Joly over former IPD lieutenant Scott Garin and Binghamton Police Department Captain Chris Bracco.
However, after several members of the Common Council came out against appointing Joly to the position the Mayor-elect has announced that she will be revoking his appointment and reopening the city's search for a new Chief of Police.
In a statement released on December 5 the Mayor Elect said, “Last week, I nominated Acting Chief Joly for the position of Police Chief. He has a long history of dedicated service to the department, including as Deputy Chief and, during the past challenging nineteen months, as Acting Chief. I believe his experience could have served the department and the City well going forward.”
She continued saying, “After careful consideration, I believe it is necessary to change course now and reopen the search. I respect the fact that a number of my colleagues disagreed with my recommendation and so I will be removing this appointment from the December 7 Common Council agenda. This has been an extremely difficult decision. I will soon announce a plan for a reopened search for the next Chief of the Ithaca Police Department."
Acting Chief Joly has served in the Ithaca Police Department for over 15 years and has carried out the duties of the Chief of Police of the Ithaca Police Department under the title of “acting” police chief since former Chief Dennis Nayor retired in April of 2021.
In response to the Mayor’s decision to revoke his appointment Joly said, “I am disappointed by the Common Council’s conclusion on my proposed appointment. I’m confident I would have continued to serve the City and the Department well as Chief, but I also respect that this is a decision that the Common Council needs to support. I wish the IPD all the best and, like all of us, wish the Mayor success in recruiting another excellent candidate to this crucial and difficult role.”
The Mayor has the ability to make a recommendation to the Common Council for who they believe is the best pick for the position, but the Common Council has the final say in approving the appointee. In order to be approved, Joly would need six votes from the Common Council. If the Common Council did approve, then Joly could have started his role as Chief of Police on December 7 at a salary of $128,692.
The Mayor-elect came under pressure to revoke Joly’s appointment after four members of the Common Council publicly announced their disapproval of her pick. The four members were Alderpersons Cynthia Brock, Jorge Defendini, Ducson Nguyen and Jeffery Barken.
Common Council members George McGonigal, Phoebe Brown, and Rob Gearhart sat on the police chief selection committee, but the council members who objected to Joly’s appointment say that Mayor-elect Lewis did not adequately consult the rest of Common Council for their input before a final decision was made. Additionally, they say that more significant change is necessary in order to solve the problems that IPD currently faces.
