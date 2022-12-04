It looks like Ithaca’s search for a new Chief of Police is coming to an end judging by the release of this week's Common Council agenda. According to the agenda, the current Acting Chief of Police John Joly is Mayor Laura Lewis’ final pick to lead the Ithaca Police Department.
The Mayor has the ability to make a recommendation to the Common Council for who they believe is the best pick for the position, but the Common Council has the final say in approving the appointee. If the Common Council approves, then Joly will officially start his role as Chief of Police on December 7 at a salary of $128,692.
Chief Joly has served in the Ithaca Police Department for over 15 years and has carried out the duties of the Chief of Police of the Ithaca Police Department under the title of “acting” police chief since former Chief Dennis Nayor retired in April of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.