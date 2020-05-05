A growing backlog of pending tests which will likely be released soon has slowed the number of new figures available from the Tompkins County Health Department's most recent update.
The number of pending test results is now up to 780, and 4,468 people have had their samples taken total.
There are two active COVID-19 hospitalizations now, a change in classification that the health department started over the weekend. It means that while other people who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a hospitalization, have now tested negative, though they may still be hospitalized recovering from other issues.
There have still been no deaths, and the number of positive tests still sits at 133 from over the weekend. 106 have been classified as recovered after testing positive.
To pre-register for a test, call Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708, or cayugahealthsystem.org.
If you need a ride to the sampling cite, call 2-1-1 after pre-registration to schedule a safe, free ride with ASAP Cab Company. 2-1-1 is open from 8:30am–5pm to schedule rides to and from the Sampling Site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.