There was good news and bad news today from the Tompkins County Health Department.
The good news was that 93 year old Margaret Melens was released after over a month battling COVID-19 in Cayuga Medical Center.
The bad news is that another person was admitted to the hospital, a day after the number of coronavirus case-related hospitalizations had hit zero for the first time in months.
As for testing, the health department announced that any changes would be announced with tomorrow's numbers, including the total tested and negative tests, which stand at 7,875 and 7,589 respectively. It's the second time in the last week that there has been confusion with testing reports, adding to late last week. The reporting interruptions corresponds with rises in the number of people receiving tests countywide.
Thus, according to the published numbers, there are still 153 positive test results, with 126 recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.