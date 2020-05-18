The Tompkins County Health Department has announced the newest testing figures for COVID-19, showing a slight increase in positive cases over the weekend.
The positive cases rose by two over the weekend, bringing the count to 141 now, though more encouraging is the fact that it took nearly 700 tests to yield those two positives, and the influx of tests comes as the criteria for testing access is being relaxed statewide. There have now been 6,378 people tested for coronavirus in total, with results still pending for 497. 5,740 people have tested negative.
There remains one person hospitalized with an active COVID-19 case, and 117 people have been deemed "recovered." That leaves 24 active cases in the county overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.