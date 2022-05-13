ITHACA, NY -- You know him and you love him. Lou Cassaniti, “the hot dog guy,” is hosting his annual SPCA fundraiser this Friday, May 13. This year he's partnering with Trader K's for the event. Everything at the store is 50% off (they're closing — don't miss your chance!) and all proceeds from both Trader K's and the hot dog stand will be donated to the Tompkins County SPCA.
The fundraiser is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the Commons, and Purity Ice Cream will also be there serving up cold ice cream on what’s forecasted to be a warm and sunny day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.