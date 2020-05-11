The Tompkins County Health Department's daily update shows that the number of positive tests for COVID-19 in the county has stayed at 134 for five straight days, as the number of recoveries continues to grow. Recoveries now sit at 114.
Over the weekend, another person who was hospitalized tested negative but was not discharged, meaning the number of people hospitalized with active cases is now just one. There have still been no deaths of county residents.
As for testing, the total samples taken figure is now up to 4,834, with 169 people's test results pending. 4,531 people's tests have been returned negative.
