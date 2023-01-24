The Community Justice Center (CJC), a collaborative between Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca to implement joint Reimagining Public Safety plans, has announced the hiring of Matthew Davids as the Center’s first Data Analyst.
Davids previously served as the Data Officer for the Tompkins County Assigned Counsel program, responsible for managing the collection, analysis, and presentation of that department’s program data. Davids also has experience working as a data officer for Pediatric AIDS Treatment Africa (PATA), an organization focused on training and educating healthcare providers to better serve children and adolescents impacted by HIV/AIDS in Sub-Saharan Africa.
In the role of Data Analyst at the CJC, Davids will be responsible for the data collection, analysis, and presentation activities under several Reimagining Public Safety plans.
Davids stated, “This role is a great opportunity to make a difference with data – so much of the Reimagining Public Safety work centers around the need to collect and display data in new ways, to help increase transparency and aid in decision-making.”
Project Director of the CJC, Monalita Smiley stated, “Matthew has hit the ground running, I’m excited to have him as part of the team. His experience will benefit us as we get into the heart of the Reimagining plans and make progress collecting and analyzing key data from different sources.”
