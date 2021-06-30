ITHACA, NY -- Anyone who’s visited the Ithaca Farmers Market has likely noticed two things — the dusty, winding parking lot, and the charming, open-air pavilion.
“This looks like it belongs in Disney World,” one visitor to the market said on a bustling Saturday afternoon.
But the market has sat in its spot at Steamboat Landing, largely unchanged, since 1988, and according to Executive Director Anton Burkett its had infrastructure issues from day one.
“The parking lot is pretty bad,” he said. “It’s dirty and dusty and expensive to maintain. It has potholes all the time. It’s not the safest for pedestrians, you have to cross traffic to get to the market. It’s not the most clear where to park. That’s been a concern for 30 years probably.”
He said they’re constantly grading the lot and filling in potholes, which costs thousands of dollars every year.
In 2015, Burkett and his staff started working on a strategic plan. They got opinions from stakeholders, community members and vendors to see what people wanted from the market. One of the standout needs was for a weatherized facility that could host the winter market and provide a bit more shelter during the market’s cooler months.
“The market at the pavilion now runs from April to December, so it’s quite cold there in April, November and December. Even October,” Burkett said. “So for customers and vendors both it can be problematic.”
Then in 2017, there was a feasibility study done that investigated issues around traffic and pedestrian flow. The results of that led Burkett and his team to seek out architects to look at redesigning the parking lot and pavilion together.
They found the current structural design of the pavilion, built in 1988, doesn’t allow it to be weatherized.
“It’s not engineered for that,” Burkett said. “To be able to achieve that there’d have to be some new weatherization project where we re-envision the whole pavilion.”
Two years later in 2019, the market received just shy of $400,000 from the state under a waterfront revitalization program. Using those funds, they completed the design engineering phase of the new design. From there, they formed a project advisory committee with vendors and stakeholders, and in 2020 put out a request for proposals.
The project was awarded to Whitham Planning & Design, a local firm that will head the engineering and regulatory facets to get the site to a build-ready state, according to Burkett.
“Our role is primarily that of being landscape architects and planners, and helping the market think through physical ways to they can reach their programmatic goals,” Kate Chesebrough, an associate at Whitham Planning & Design, said.
Chesebrough outlined the goals as continuing the vibrancy of market weekends, providing accessibility for various ways for people to get to the site whether it be walking, using a stroller, biking, or with a wheelchair.
“Ithaca’s such a widely diverse community, as well as the visitors to the site,” she said. “And we’re looking at ways the location can best respond to the water’s edge and developing neighbors. We’re working with [Ithaca Farmer’s Market] on how to move the market into its future without losing the beloved and really important charm of its present.”
The actual pavilion plans will come from nARCHITECTS, a Brooklyn-based architecture firm who will do the majority of the design work. Burkett said he began working with nARCHITECTS earlier this summer.
Mimi Hoang, a co-founder of nARCHITECTS, said her firm is currently working on a renovation with Cornell and have a vested interest in Ithaca. The Farmers Market project appealed to them because civic buildings and buildings within parks comprise much of the firm’s portfolio already.
“Two years ago we completed the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn, and that was for New York State Parks and the City of Auburn,” Hoang said. “It was a really important civic building — the town’s living room is how they described it. We love doing these types of projects […] We’re interested in building in the public realm.”
Burkett said he’s going to pursue the next round of funding from the same waterfront revitalization program through the state, which will be awarded in December. Once they have the funds, work will begin on the parking lot first.
“So in 2022-23 we’ll be building a parking lot, and then the next year we’ll apply again for funds and then start on the building itself,” Burkett said.
He said he envisions a five- or six-year plan that will include fixing the parking lot, building a new pavilion and making other site improvements.
“The public access to the waterfront is kind of limited, and we want to make sure our waterfront is as accessible as possible,” he said. “We’re early in the process of envisioning this, but we want to have things like play areas for children, seating areas, access for paddlecraft and non-motorized watercrafts, more boat parking for market hours, a picnic area. Some of that kind of stuff.”
As they start exploring the redesign process, Burkett said one of their main goals is to be mindful of the natural environment, as he acknowledges it’s one of the more appealing things about the site the market sits on.
“We’re looking at grass pavers and probably some pavement for sure,” Burkett said about the new parking lot. “We’re incorporating as much natural environment as possible and making sure it’s safe for pedestrians.”
Aside from the fact the gravel lot is dusty and bumpy, it’s also not particularly conducive for multimodal transportation.
“It’s impossible to get a bus in there because of the turning radius,” Burkett said.
He added that the waterfront trail did provide access to bikes, but that a nicer lot could make a biking experience better too.
“Parking lots don’t always sound exciting, but this particular project is exciting. At least for me,” Burkett laughed. “We need to get innovative with it as a few different levels. We’re figuring out how to mitigate the limitations of the site.”
One of those limitations is the amount of space. There’s only so much room available and getting cars in and out has proven to be difficult at times. Burkett estimates about 5,000 people visit the market each weekend, with as many as 500-600 people on site at once. Plus, there are boat tours that leave from Steamboat Landing, which adds to the crowds.
Another current issue is mobility. The parking lot is almost impossible for anyone with mobility issues to navigate.
“Our [American Disability Act] compliance is terrible, really,” Burkett said. “Trying to get someone in a walker or wheelchair or with any type of physical mobility issue across the gravel parking lot is really difficult. Even within the pavilion, it could be better in there.”
In addition to making the pavilion friendlier for folks with mobility issues, Burkett added the pavilion’s bathrooms aren’t good enough, the electric needs to be updated, and the internet service is “close to non-existent.”
“The service companies haven’t run the cables down there,” he explained.
And while he describes the current fire suppression system as “fine,” Burkett said it would be even safer if they had a new building built to current codes.
There’s also a hope that improvements to the site will make it more of a destination for the public even during non-market hours. The Farmers Market is a cooperative, meaning they don’t have a tax deductible status. Burkett said that makes it difficult to host the charitable or educational components that they’d like to do because they require a fiscal sponsor. To remedy that, the market is forming Friends of the Ithaca Farmers Market, which will be a 501(c)(3), a non-profit.
“The Friends of the Ithaca Farmers Market hopes to hold educational activities during the week, and do some business incubation work and address food security-type issues,” Burkett said. “So having the pavilion be usable by the non-profit is important. We’re hoping to expand the use of that site to be more year-round and everyday for the public.”
He mentioned that the waterfront in Ithaca is currently seeing a lot of development in the area, including the City Harbor and Carpenter Park projects, as well as the future Inlet Island project.
“There’s just a lot of new stuff going on and it could mean close to 1,000 people in the general vicinity of the market that weren’t there before,” he said. “We want to give them access to the site.”
However, despite all the changes Burkett envisions for the site, he doesn’t want the Farmers Market to feel unfamiliar.
“There are some things we really want to keep,” he said. “We need to keep this open-air feel. All the feedback we’re getting is that is really important to everybody. Whatever we design needs to be a pretty iconic structure. There’s no reason to design something less than what we have.”
The new pavilion will likely have a second floor for office space for the Farmers Market staff and the Friends of the Farmers Market, meeting space and storage.
“All those things are things we need, beyond what we have now,” Burkett said. Currently the staff works remotely, as they don’t have a designated office space.
In addition to the open-air feel, people have also relayed that they like the wooden feel of the structure, a look that Burkett plans to maintain.
“We’re going to incorporate some of the same aesthetics we already have,” he said. “I think people hear weatherized and they’re envisioning metal around the outside and insulation, but I don’t think that’s what we’re thinking. I think we need to be more sophisticated than that. And the architects are aware of that.”
Hoang said their team has heard from locals that they love the vibe of the market and the natural materials, as well as the connection to nature and the waterfront.
“We will keep and improve those, but we need to solve the rain and wind problem,” she said. “We want to connect to nature, but not to inclement weather.”
Hoang added that the winterization structure will be permanent, but they’re studying ways to open it up as much as possible.
“There’s a fine line,” she said. “It’s a portion of the building that will be permanently enclosed with many doors. We don’t know exactly what that looks like yet, but it won’t feel closed off.”
The goal is that during the winter, the market will be able to be closed up and kept more temperate so they have a place for selling and for events.
“A piece of our revenue stream is that we rent out for weddings and events,” Burkett said. “The way the pavilion is designed now if it rains hard sideways, the wedding gets wet. So I think that’s something we’d like to upgrade. And it’s the same if the Farmers Market is happening, so it’s a little bit of a flaw.”
The team from nARCHITECTS has visited the Farmers Market and are working through various schematic layouts to find the best way to layout the stalls and provide flexible space for events and gathering.
“The layouts we’re studying are incorporating different flex spaces, but that’s in parallel with accommodating the right number of stalls and dimensions of stalls,” Hoang said. “But the main thing is studying a design that is not just a covered outdoor pavilion, but something that has a winterized portion that will help vendors during the winter and help the viability of the market year-round.”
Burkett added that the entire thing won’t be weatherized, he’s thinking about a third at this point, and then the rest will be open-air.
“We might be able to do wind blocks,” he said. “We have interesting ideas. Even in September it can get cold, so to have sort of temporary solutions, maybe it’ll be a little less susceptible to rain.”
Hoang said the footprint of the pavilion will be larger than what’s currently there to give more room for hosting events.
“The proportions will be different,” she said.
She couldn’t give too much away, but said the designs are very much in progress.
“The end of the schematic design is around September, and the end of design development is around December,” Hoang said. “We have not been released to do construction documents, so it’s too soon to say when construction will start. We’re definitely focused on testing feasibility.”
The Ithaca Farmers Market is still seeking public input on the project via a survey that is open until Sunday, July 11. The public is encouraged to share their thoughts, which will inform the design process. The survey can be found here:https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ithacafarmersmarketpublicsurvey
