ITHACA, NY -- Margaret A. Johnson announced her candidacy for an at-large seat on the Ithaca Town Board.
“I decided to run for Ithaca Town Board because I want to help protect and expand our parks, trails and open spaces, preserve the precious resource of our beautiful lake and clearly track progress toward the Town’s Climate Smart Communities Goals for improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. My campaign is about enhancing opportunities and quality of life for all residents of the Town of Ithaca.”
Johnson is running for one of the two seats that will be vacated at the end of the year by Tee-Ann Hunter and Pat Leary. “With the departure of Tee-Ann Hunter, the Town Board is losing an important connection with the Cayuga Lake Watershed Inter-municipal Organization. If elected, I would be honored to follow in her footsteps, serving as the Town's representative to the CLWIO, facilitating communication with other municipalities and helping to find resources for implementing lake protection projects.”
Originally from Potsdam, NY, Johnson moved to Ithaca in the late 80s for a job at the Cornell University Office of Government Affairs and then worked for Assemblyman Marty Luster until 2002. She headed to graduate school at Cornell’s Institute for Public Affairs and its Department of Policy Analysis and Management, continuing, after receiving her degrees, to practice and teach program evaluation at CIPA for several years. From 2017 to 2020, she worked in the office of Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton, performing constituent service and legislative research, working both in Ithaca and in Albany. Johnson recently accepted a position as a committee analyst for the NYS Assembly Majority, with the Committee on Corrections.
Johnson will be circulating petitions and is looking forward to hearing directly from Town residents. The Democratic primary election will be held on June 22nd, with early voting starting on June 12th. Her campaign encourages residents of the Town to reach out and share their comments, questions or concerns at Johnson.campaign21@gmail.com. You can learn more at margaretajohnson2022.com.
