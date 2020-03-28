Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.