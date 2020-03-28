Two people are now hospitalized as a result of the coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the Tompkins County Health Department.
Their condition and length of stay is not listed, though previous social media posts have indicated that one patient has been in the hospital since at least Wednesday. The county now has 56 total cases, a small increase from yesterday's jump to 48. The health department is also now listing deaths, although there have been no deaths as of Saturday evening.
The number of total people tested remains unchanged from yesterday: 1,191 total tests, with 624 negatives and 56 positives. The rest of the tests are pending.
There have been confirmed cases among the following communities: Ithaca College, Cornell University, employees at the Tompkins County Courthouse, Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, Collegetown eatery Mango Mango Dessert and someone from DeWitt Middle School.
More information about getting tested can be found at Cayugamed.org/coronavirus or at Tompkinscounty.org/health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.