The Tompkins County Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon its newest COVID-19 numbers, showing that 23 people have now tested positive int the county.
That number has climbed five since the department's Tuesday update. They are still awaiting 236 test results to be returned by off-site testing facilities. Negative results have been returned for 472 people, meaning 731 people have been tested total. That means 65 people had their samples collected today, which was the second day of operation for the new mobile sample facility in the parking lot of Ithaca Mall.
There are now 351 people in quarantine, and 484 have been released from quarantine.
It was also announced today by the Tompkins County Health Department that someone tested positive at Mango Mango Dessert, and that people who visited that store within certain hours on March 14 or March 15 were instructed to quarantine themselves for two weeks. The Ithaca Times' reporting shows that two people have tested positive at the Tompkins County Courthouse as of Wednesday.
