In the latest update from the Tompkins County Health Department, the countywide number of positive test results rose from 56 to 70.
There are still two hospitalizations, but no information has been made public about the condition of the patients or how long they have been in the hospital. Nobody has died from coronavirus in Tompkins County.
The health department recently changed the information they're releasing, so some of these numbers might need clarification going forward, but: the department now lists 1,197 total samples have been taken for COVID-19, with 70 people testing positive and 996 testing negative. According to the health department, that large jump in negative tests is due to "a large batch of test results delivered this weekend following the increase in testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site" in the parking lot of the Ithaca Mall. This does mean, though, that there are 131 people with test results pending that have not yet been returned.
Since the mobile sampling center is only open Monday through Friday, that could explain the minimal number of people who were tested over the weekend: since Friday, only six people have been tested, according to the departments numbers. Presumably, those figures will continue to rise in the coming days.
