Topmkins County Health Department has published their daily update on the coronavirus spread in the county, with some rather concerning increases today.
There are now 32 positive cases in Tompkins County, up from 23 on Wednesday and 18 the day before. There are now 462 people awaiting test results to be returned.
There are caveats to the rise in positive cases, though. It was always clear that more access to tests would naturally mean a rise in positive tests, and according to the TCHD announcement there was a huge spike in tests over the last day: 270 people had samples taken over the last day, easily the highest since the beginning of the crisis.
The Tompkins County Health Department has not yet issued a press release regarding the numbers or the increase in testing. Presumably it's a result of the new mobile sample center in the parking lot of the Ithaca Mall and the accompanying pre-registration program, which removed the need for a doctor's order to be tested.
