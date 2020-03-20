Tompkins County's newest COVID-19 numbers show a slight increase in positive test results returned as well as a steady rise over the last two days in samples able to be taken and sent to be tested.
The new numbers, released by the Tompkins County Health Department, show that from Wednesday to Friday, over 200 samples were taken and sent away, and there are now 280 total tests pending. Overall, 379 people have been tested. There are now 11 positive COVID-19 cases as opposed to 6 on Wednesday, while 88 people have tested negative for the illness.
The largest numbers change is that there are now 515 people in quarantine and being monitored by TCHD, which is a dramatic increase from the 86 who were listed in quarantine on Wednesday.
"Increase in cases, so more contact investigations, and more people who were potentially exposed to the cases," wrote TCHD spokesperson Samantha Hillson in an email comment. "Individuals in quarantine are healthy and asymptomatic, and are monitored by a public health nurse for 14 days."
In general, quarantine has been used for people who are not showing symptoms themselves, while people have been put "in isolation" if they are awaiting test results or have a positive test result returned.
The health department has also not released and further details on the contact investigations that were initiated throughout the week on the first several positive cases, though it's unclear if they plan to do so at all considering the medical privacy rights of the patients who have tested positive.
The health department has not sent out a further press release since Wednesday, though one may be on the way later today.
